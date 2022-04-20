JOHN ELMER CANTLEY, 88, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born February 26, 1934, in Dry Creek, W.Va., a son of the late Ezra Cantley and Zada Miller Cantley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Nathan Alvin Cantley. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Marie Romine Cantley; one daughter, Veronica; one son, Chip; and one brother, Guy Cantley. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Brother Darrell Adkins officiating. Burial was in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
PASTOR ART HAGE, servant of our God and Savior Jesus Christ, went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2022.
Arthur Douglas (Joseph) Hage was born January 20, 1949, to Campbell and Martha Hage, who preceded him in death. He is survived by many family members.
He received Christ as his Savior at the age of seven, called to preach the gospel of Christ at the age of about twenty-four, and pastored for about fifty years. During those years, many ministries and Gospel outreaches were begun. He has been, and continues to be, influential for God’s glory.
One of the last messages Pastor Art Hage gave was about Romans 8:28, which says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” He also mentioned John 13:7, which says, “Jesus answered and said unto him, What I do thou knowest not now; but thou shalt know hereafter.”
Of all the messages Pastor Art Hage gave, he always loved sharing the gospel. He would say something like this: If you died today, are you 100% sure you would go to Heaven? Let me tell you how you can be sure according to the Bible. The Bible says in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” God loves you. He loves you so much that he (Jesus) was born of a virgin, died on the cross, shed his blood, was buried and rose again. Ask him to save you, and he will. Pray right now and ask Jesus to save you. Pray: “Lord, forgive me. I know you shed your blood, died, were buried, and rose for me. Come into my heart and save me. Take me to heaven when I die. Thank you for saving me. Help me to live for you. Amen.” Now, if you truly received Christ as your Savior, you need to pray, read your Bible (KJV), go to a Bible-believing church and tell others how to be saved.
Pastor Art Hage would want you to receive Christ as Savior, obey God’s word, and spread the good news of Christ with others. If you love Pastor Art Hage, please share the message of Christ with as many as you can because it will not be long until we see our Savior and Pastor Art Hage in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, Pastor Art Hage would desire contributions to be made to Hurricane Bible Church, P.O. Box 151, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Those who loved Pastor Art Hage may contact his son, Pastor John Hage, at 304-437-3513 for memorial service information.