VIRGENA GAY LEWIS DILLON, 72, of Frazier’s Bottom, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va. She was born May 31, 1949, in Huntington, daughter of the late Junior D. Lewis and Fleeta Doss Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry D. Lewis, Sidney Lewis; and one brother-in-law, A. Scott Dillon. She was employed as a mail clerk with American Benefit Corporation, where she retired after thirty-nine years of service. Virgena is survived by her beloved husband of fifty-three years and four months, David E. Dillon; brothers, Doyle Lewis, Helton Lewis; sister, Karen Lewis Bailey; brothers-in-law, Gordon R. Dillon, Daniel J. Dillon, Timothy A. Dillon, Dennis D. Dillon, Rob Dillon; sister-in-law, Stella Nance; and a host of friends. There will be a private burial at Forest Memorial Park in Milton. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.