DR. GARRY W. BURKHOLDER, 53, passed away on June 2, 2021, in Hubbard Hospice at CAMC, Charleston, W.Va., after a battle with prostate cancer. Garry was born on June 9, 1967, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to Mary Ann and the late Blaine Burkholder. He was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg High School and spent 6 years in the United States Marine Corps as a member of the 1/6th2nd Marine Division. While serving he earned 2 Bronze Stars during his combat tours. He attended Marshall University and graduated from Marshall University School of Medicine. Following residency, he worked as a Hospitalist at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had a passion for medicine and a love for helping those in his care. In addition to his mother, Garry is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cindy, son, Blake, and twin daughters, Alva and Reagan, all of Hurricane; brothers, Melvin Burkholder of Parkersburg, Robert Burkholder (Missy) and Michael Burkholder, both of Sanford, N.C.; mother-in-law, Terri Bond of Hurricane; and brother-in-law, Ryan Bond (Kelly) of Frisco, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews and a lot of special friends and co-workers. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. There was a private burial in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va., with full military honors provided by the James Marshall American Legion Post No. 187, Winfield. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle Dr. Burkholder’s arrangements.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Online Poll
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.