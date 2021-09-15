DAVID KENT RAMEY, 79, of Culloden, is in heaven and singing with the angels. He passed Friday, September 3, 2021, in St. Mary’s Hospital of COVID-19. He was married to Marilyn D. Carter Ramey for 41 years. David was born January 3, 1942, in Kokomo, Indiana, to the late Earl and Margaret Broyles Ramey. He graduated from Milton High School (1959), retired from CSX Transportation, and then enjoyed developing properties. He belonged to Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene where he sang in the choir and used his gift for solos. Singing gospel music was a big part of Dave’s life. He sang with Grace Melody Boys, Shoreman, Calvarymen and Clear Vision. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Cierra, and by sisters, Lilly Mae, Barbara and Carolyn. David is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn. He is also survived by his sons, Ashley Ramey, Aaron Ramey, Adam Ramey and Zachery (Susan) Carter, and daughter, Kristi Johnson; grandchildren, Makenna, Skye, Anthony, Timara, Casey, Kallan and Kensley; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Ethan, Hunter, Luna, Lillyan and Eli; and sister, Norma. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. “I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live” (Psalm 104:33). Online condolences may be sent to www.allenfuneralhomewv.com.
