Putnam County prep sports teams are back in action starting this Monday. Wayne County, on the other hand, must wait another week.
The West Virginia Department of Education’s weekly COVID-19 map was released Saturday afternoon and Putnam County, whose teams haven’t played a prep sports contest since the first week of the football season, can return to the fields of competition this week. Putnam is yellow on the WVDE map, which means athletic teams can compete with immediate family and grandparents in the stands and cheerleaders and marching bands able to participate.
Wayne County is orange, which means teams can practice but not play. Wayne is one of two counties in the state in orange, along with Kanawha County. Five more counties are gold — Marshall, Fayette, Summers, Logan and Mingo — which means teams in those counties can compete against teams in the same county or from other gold counties.
Gold-county teams can have parents and/or guardians in the stands at their games. Bands and cheerleaders are permitted to participate.
Cabell County was green on Saturday’s map, so teams there could have immediate family and grandparents in the stands and bands and cheerleaders can participate.
While fall sports teams cannot compete in regular-season contests in Wayne, prep golf teams from that county are able to compete in their respective regional golf tournaments. Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that teams from orange counties can participate, provided players and coaches from those teams submit negative COVID-19 tests from the last seven days.
Kanawha being orange does change the site of one regional tournament. The Class AAA Region 3 championship still will be held Tuesday, but will move from Berry Hills in Charleston to the Lewisburg Elks Country Club in Greenbrier County.
The state golf championships are scheduled for Oct. 6-7 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. Ohio County was green on Saturday’s WVDE map.
Three Putnam prep football teams had games already set for this coming Friday soon after Saturday’s map was released. Hurricane has scheduled a 7:30 p.m. Friday home matchup with Parkersburg, Buffalo has scheduled a 7 p.m. Friday home game with Tyler Consolidated and Winfield has scheduled a home game against Fairmont Senior at 7 p.m. Friday. Poca was still cementing a game for this week as of Saturday evening.