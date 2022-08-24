POCA — Volunteers from the Putnam County Republican Party donated their time and energy to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Poca on Saturday. The group spent the day packaging boxes of food that will be donated to military veterans across West Virginia.
“We had motivated volunteers from our Republican Clubs come together and package 600 boxes of food for our veterans. The only thing that prevented the group from preparing more was that they actually ran out of empty boxes,” Tony Hodge, chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party, said in a news release.
Steve Deweese, a volunteer and a Republican candidate for the Putnam County Commission, said he enjoyed the day of service.
“As a combat veteran and candidate for county commission, it was an honor and privilege to pay it forward with this community service project to my fellow veterans throughout the state,” Deweese said in the release.
Kathie Hess Crouse, another volunteer and candidate for the 19th Delegate District, said she felt a personal connection working on the project.
“I look for any opportunity to support our veterans across our state. My dad and my son are veterans. I feel that they and so many others have given so much of themselves to defend us and our way of life, the least I can do is support them here at home. We owe everything to our veterans and active military,” Crouse said.
Hodge also serves as the co-chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party.
“Putnam County has had very active Republican Clubs for decades,” Hodge said in the release. “These kinds of projects are nothing new for our groups. We hope the zeal of Republicans in Putnam County will inspire more volunteerism and activism by citizens all across West Virginia. West Virginia is a light of hope to our veterans and others because her people shine so brightly.”
