The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

POCA — Volunteers from the Putnam County Republican Party donated their time and energy to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Poca on Saturday. The group spent the day packaging boxes of food that will be donated to military veterans across West Virginia.

“We had motivated volunteers from our Republican Clubs come together and package 600 boxes of food for our veterans. The only thing that prevented the group from preparing more was that they actually ran out of empty boxes,” Tony Hodge, chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party, said in a news release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.