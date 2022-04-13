When Jenny Adams walks into a room, you know you’re in the presence of someone remarkable.
From the crown of her silver head down to her shiny, patent leather shoes, she oozes class and sophistication. Perennially dressed to the nines, her petite frame glides through the room with grace and alacrity. Even at the age of 100, Jenny Adams is the epitome of Southern refinement.
And of accomplishment.
Adams has accumulated honors and experienced notoriety in her lifetime. Alumna of the Year at Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston), where she was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. Adult Educator of the Year in Kanawha County. Well-known wife of an NFL player.
Yet, as Adams approaches her 100th birthday on April 15, she does not reflect only on the successes and high points of her life.
She also recalls the rejection and heartache she experienced at a very young age, and she recollects being sustained through those trials only by the grace of God. Even today, the life of beauty and fulfillment she has led still surprises her, given the difficult circumstances of her youth.
“My son, Sparky Jr., wrote me a letter years ago that I still treasure,” Adams says. “In it he said that he admired me so much because I had risen from illegitimacy to total respectability. That was quite a challenge to overcome.”
Indeed. In 1922, to be born out of wedlock was to be stigmatized.
Anna Genevieve was born in Putnam County. Her father, Dr. Henry Glass, was a medical student who would go on to become a well-known surgeon in Charleston. Her mother, Bess Sigman, was only 18 years old when Adams was born.
From her earliest memories, Adams remembers Putnam County as a very rural place. Born in a hollow in Heizer, Adams can still call to mind the house in which she was born. She recalls dirt roads, an icebox that kept food cold, and a telephone with party lines.
“My mom got married to my stepdad when I was 4, and we moved to Sissonville Road,” Adams recounts. “At age 4 is also when I met my biological dad for the first time. For awhile, I lived five days a week with my mom’s cousin so that I would be closer to school and not have to walk to school on the highway. But I missed my mom and cried all the time for her.”
Over time, though, her mother grew very sick and Adams was faced with her first real heartbreak.
“My dad sat me down at 7 years old and told me that my mom was dying,” she says. “He said he couldn’t take me home to live with his new family because his wife couldn’t accept me. I wasn’t able to live with my mother’s cousin anymore, either, because she was about to adopt a child of her own.”
She adds, “My dad told me that he would always provide for me and that I was going to have to accept that this was the way things had to be.”
In 1929, the grief-stricken young girl moved in with her great-aunt, whom she called “Grandma” (both of her biological grandmothers being deceased). For four years, she lived happily with “Grandma,” citing her as the greatest influence on her childhood.
“Grandma laid the foundation for my Christian faith,” Adams recalls. “She took me to church three times a week at a little Church of God and I can still remember the fire-and-brimstone preacher there. The seeds were planted in my heart and they grew; I have always had strong faith.”
Adams experienced another tragedy when “Grandma” also got sick and passed away. It was 1933, in the middle of the Great Depression, when Adams had to find yet another home.
Her next home was not nearly as genial as Grandma’s had been. Adams was approaching puberty when she moved in with “Tay,” a divorced woman whom her father paid to board his daughter.
Tay informed Adams that she did not like the name Genevieve (the name she had gone by for 11 years) because it was too long. Adams offered to go by the name “Jenny” instead. From thereon, she was only known as “Jenny.”
“Tay was a very cold person who never showed affection,” Adams admits, “but I think she grew to love me, although she never showed it.”
Meanwhile, as Adams grew into her teens, her love for her biological father grew but because of her illegitimate status, she could never be recognized officially by his family as his daughter. It was a difficult and frustrating position for a child to be in. Thankfully, her faith kept her afloat.
“God had my back from the day I was born,” Adams asserts. “I actually think God put me with Tay because she supported my marrying Sparky Adams when my father didn’t.”
Adams had met Verlin Talmage “Sparky” Adams as a student at Morris Harvey (now UC), and during her junior year, the two eloped.
This marriage transformed Adams’ life from one of heartache and alienation to one of love, family and happiness.
“Being Mrs. Sparky Adams opened a lot of doors for me,” she admits.
The newlyweds began their lives together during World War II, and the blindness in Sparky’s right eye was the only thing that kept him from going to war. Instead, he played professional football for the New York Giants, and for three exciting seasons, Adams took the train to New York City to watch her husband play.
“No normal housewife got to do what I did,” she marvels. “That was an exciting time, because we were VIPs in New York! New York Giant players were celebrities and we could get into plays and nightclubs easily.
“Life with Sparky was so different than what I was used to,” she adds.
Adams graduated from college in 1944, having been both a majorette and an Earl Carroll Beauty there. Before she knew it, she was also a mother to Sparky Jr., Hank, and Jane, and had settled back in Charleston, West Virginia.
While her husband coached baseball, football, and basketball at Morris Harvey (now UC) from 1946 until 1957, Adams immersed herself in the life of the school as well, even taking in student boarders while raising her own children. She attended bowl games and waved in parades, became close friends with university athletes and their families, and served in any way she could.
Adams and her husband were the first husband-and-wife members in the Hall of Fame at Morris Harvey. Sparky was the first inductee into the Athletic Hall of Fame and Jenny was inducted in 2002 into the Hall of Fame for meritorious service. Adams was even dubbed “Mrs. Morris Harvey” by the university president at one point.
Losing Sparky in 1985 to lung cancer was devastating to her.
“Almost everybody I have ever known was because of Sparky,” she says. “He was the very best father to our children.”
She adds, “I was able to do so much after Sparky was gone because of him.”
Adams continued to serve in various capacities at the college, being named Alumna of the Year in 2002. She taught a Ladies Bible Class at St. Mark’s Methodist Church for years. And she continued teaching Adult Education in Kanawha County (where she had already been recognized as Adult Educator of the Year).
“I taught GED preparation for 20 years, and I was able to do a lot of good things like get scholarships for people,” Adams explains. “In fact, in 2000, when I was in CAMC General Hospital following a car accident, one of my nurses was a former student who I had helped attain a scholarship.”
Today Jenny Adams continues to see the benefits of a life spent serving in the community. At 92, she returned to her roots when she relocated to Putnam County.
Her three children and seven grandchildren are all grown, and she is currently enjoying her nine great-grandchildren. It is her family who she considers her greatest accomplishments — and to whom she passed down her Christian faith.
“So many wonderful things have happened to me to balance out my hard childhood,” she remarks. “Every morning and all day long, I thank God for giving me 100 years.”