GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Aimee Asbury, of Hurricane, West Virginia, has completed her student teaching at Glenville State College.
She is the daughter of Chris and Jessica Asbury.
She completed her student teaching in elementary education (K-6) and multi-categorical special education (K-6) at Gilmer County Elementary School with Amber Frashure and Tammy Moore. Dr. Gerda Kumpiene and Don Sheets were her GSC supervisors.
Senior teacher education students take part in an internship during their final semester at GSC. At the conclusion of their internship, students must complete a presentation illustrating their mastery of the Interstate New Teacher Assessment and Support Consortium (InTASC) standards as well as the standards of their particular area of study.
Asbury was among twelve education students at GSC who completed their student teaching internships during the spring semester. They graduated from GSC on Saturday, May 9, as part of the college’s virtual commencement ceremony.
For more information about the Teacher Education Program at Glenville State College, call 304-462-4119.