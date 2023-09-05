WINFIELD — American poet Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote, “For there we loved, and where we love is home. Home that our feet may leave, but not our hearts.”
This weekend, for the 94th time, Putnam County will celebrate being “home” to thousands who love calling it so.
Local Putnam County residents, as well as those whose feet (but not hearts) have taken them far away from here, will reconvene on Main Street in Winfield on Sept. 9 and 10.
This massive annual reunion will be jam-packed with all of the best activities: eating, dancing, singing, shopping, parading and worshiping.
It is a full two days, but Mayor Randy Barrett of Winfield is ready for it, along with the rest of the Putnam County H r committee (chaired by Dave Maddox) meets to discuss what worked and what didn’t,” Barrett explains. “In January we start meeting monthly. Then as September approaches, we meet twice a month.”
He adds, “The committee would love a few more volunteers to help plan homecoming next year.”
For Barrett, who has been attending the event with his wife, a Winfield native, for the past 37 years, two things in particular make all of the hard work and preparation worth it.
“Watching the kids have fun and the church service make all the hard work worth it,” he says.
It warms Barrett’s heart to watch his grandchildren excitedly running up and down Main Street and enjoying things like the petting zoo.
“One year my granddaughter went to the petting zoo and would have stayed with the animals if they would have let her,” he recalls.
The church service Barrett refers to takes place on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. It is a community service in which four different area pastors take part.
Before some new committee members revived the homecoming weekend experience several years ago, the church service was not especially notable.
“There was nobody at the church service but the homecoming committee and maybe one or two other people,” Barrett says. “Now, we are borrowing 300 chairs from the Board of Education and seeing people bring their own.”
He continues, “To see Main Street filled up on a Sunday morning and to hear the pastors giving good messages…that has been the biggest change.”
According to Barrett, Putnam County Homecoming had ebbed a bit in its celebration and attendance.
“It takes a lot of work and it wasn’t getting done,” he states.
Barrett surmises that forever gone are the days of 8,000 people flooding Main Street on the Sunday of Homecoming. Due to the busy pace of life in the 21st century, Homecoming may never be the event it once was in Putnam County.
“Back in the day when there was nothing else to do, thousands of people came,” Barrett recollects. “When I first moved to Winfield in the early ‘80s, they had a massive chicken dinner and it looked like ants at the courthouse, there were so many people. It was a reunion and you got to see everybody. Everyone was not as busy as they are now, running every which way.”
Despite the overall dip in attendance, Barrett and the committee have seen attendance in recent years increase.
Money received from West Virginia Fairs and Festivals helps. Also key are the community partners who have stepped in to sponsor the event, like Yes Chevrolet, Putnam County Commission, Valley Outdoors, General Hardware, Putnam County Lions Club, and more.
Thanks to the many sponsors, Putnam County Homecoming can offer free entertainment and events for the weekend.
“It is a free day — or a free weekend — of good entertainment,” Barrett says. “You can grab food from a food truck — or bring your own to keep it free!”
Some of the food trucks already booked for the weekend include Zuls Frozen Lemonade, Jimmy Crack Korn and Lobster Trappn. Also on hand will be the Winfield Band Boosters and Winfield Youth Wrestling with food tents to raise funds for their respective programs.
Saturday afternoon and evening’s lineup includes a host of musical performers like Branson Tolliver, The Weekend Warriors, Dave McCormick, and Cody Wickline, as well as comedic magician Joey Stepp.
Barrett said he is looking forward to a new element in this year’s entertainment; Maximum Velocity Wrestling will take the stage twice on Saturday afternoon.
“Wrestling will bring people to Main Street and will be something different this year,” he says.
He adds, “One vendor will be doing genealogy/family tree for anyone that wants to know that for free. And Forged in Fire will be back making and selling knives of all kinds.”
Car aficionados will want to check out CL’s Finest Car Show on Saturday.
“On courthouse hill, there will be antique cars and the newer cars with hydraulics, which are really cool,” Barrett notes. “The Lions Club will be selling Chick-fil-A there.”
In addition to face painting, a dunk tank, and arts and crafts vendors (like My Dad’s Jerky and The Perfekt Way Boutique), Barrett is excited about the free health fair being offered at the fire department.
“CAMC is hosting a massive health fair at the fire department on Saturday,” he enthuses. “This is really a big thing for the community and rain or shine, they will stay dry.”
Sunday, Sept. 10 will offer a less loud and hectic scene but contains many of the gems that Putnam County residents love about homecoming weekend.
Community church service. The crowning of the Putnam County Homecoming queen. The Grand Parade. Homecoming Awards.
“We give out all sorts of plaques Sunday afternoon,” Barrett explains. “We recognize who has driven the farthest to attend Homecoming, who is the youngest in attendance and who is the oldest. We have a lot of fun with those awards.”
Putnam County Homecoming this year sounds like a lot of fun.
It seems fitting that Putnam County residents, past and present, should have fun when they gather. As Oliver Wendell Holmes said, “where we love is home.”
If you would like more up-to-date information before traveling home to Putnam County this weekend, check out Putnam County Homecoming Festival on Facebook. Arts and crafts vendors can still register for a low fee by Wednesday, Sept. 6, at www.putnamcountyhomecoming.com. Everyone is welcome to participate in the Grand Parade, either by registering early online or by showing up at the courthouse on Sunday.