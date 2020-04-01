The Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been providing the community with up-to-date information about which restaurants are operating during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is the list as of Sunday, March 29. Check for updates by visiting visitputnamwv.com.

Angaleno’s Pizza: Offering to go and drive-through orders. Limited hours — 2–8:30 p.m. 304-937-4916.

The Bakerie: Closed until further notice.

Barnyard BBQ: Offering take out, including specials. 304-964-3322.

Belknap Dough Company: Closed until further notice.

Bridge Cafe & Bistro: Offering to go and curbside orders, including daily specials. Call 681-233-4141 or message through Facebook.

Dough Daddy’s Pizza: Offering take out and delivery. Check page for hours and specials. 681-235-7777.

Drip’s Cafe on Main: Closed until further notice.

Drip Coffee: Closed until further notice.

Fairways Bar & Grill: Offering to go orders to be picked up at the coffee shop inside Mid-Valley Mart. Call or order online. 304-757-5540.

Farley’s: Offering curbside service as always. 304-562-7038.

Fat Patty’s: Offering curbside pickup 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 304-757-5000.

FireSide Grille: Closed until further notice.

Happy Belly Foods: Offering delivery only — check Facebook page for menu and ordering instructions. 304-549-2705.

Hidden Creek Mercantile: Closed until further notice.

Italian Grille: Offering curbside or to go orders — check page for specials. 304-757-0333

Jersey Mike’s: Offering delivery and to go orders online through the website or app, or call 304-757-6453.

L&R BBQ: Offering to go orders. Open Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Check page for specials. 304-757-0707.

Old Mill Bakery: Closed until further notice. 304-993-8075.

Mediterranean Breeze: Closed until further notice.

Mi Pueblito: Offering to go orders, and delivery through Grub Hub and Door Dash. Free cheese dip with any order over $25. 304-562-6990.

Moon Buffet: Closed until further notice.

Mountain Pie Company: Offering delivery and to go orders, including family meal options. Check page for details. 304-397-6249.

The Pallet Bar: Offering their Pallet Cleanser food menu and growlers to go. 681-235-7339.

PowerUp Grille: Meal prep services available. Call 304-397-6174.

Red Line Diner: Offering delivery and to go orders. 304-769-8820.

Rancho Grande: Offering delivery and take out orders — full menu. 304-760-6227.

Rio Grande — Teays Valley: Offering to go orders. 304-757-7873.

Riverside Cafe: Offering to go and delivery orders. 304-586-2869.

Suka Ramen: Offer to go orders or delivery through Grub Hub. 681-233-3533.

Sweet Mama’s: Closed until further notice.

Tammy’s Country Kitchen: Offering to go orders. Open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 304-937-2855.

Taste of Asia: Closed until further notice,

Thai Valley Kitchen: Offering curbside and pickup. Adjusted hours. 304-562-3300.

Tudor’s Biscuit World: Offering drive-through and to go orders at all locations.

Valley Cakes and Cafe: Offering curbside pickup and delivery within 8 miles. 681-233-1400.

Whiskey Taco: Closed until further notice.

Winfield Dairy Freeze: Closed until further notice.

