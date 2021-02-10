WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools held its 2021 Spelling Bee virtually this year using the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s new online platform.
Twenty-one school champions in grades four through eight completed the online spelling bee featuring 25 words selected by Scripps National Spelling Bee. With the highest scores of the group, Evan Taylor of Conner Street Elementary and Caitlin Carroll of Scott Teays Elementary were named co-champions of the Putnam County Schools 2021 Virtual Spelling Bee. Cole Whittington of George Washington Middle was named PCS Spelling Bee alternate.
Both co-champions received Kindles from Putnam County Libraries, the PCS Spelling Bee event sponsor. Evan and Caitlin will advance to the Gazette-Mail Virtual Spelling Bee program on Saturday, March 20.
Elementary school spellers:
Lillian Conn, Buffalo Elementary
Patrick DeGroff, Calvary Baptist
Noah Bedwell, Confidence Elementary
Evan Taylor, Conner Street Elementary
Koda Jarrett, Eastbrook Elementary
Kai Hatfield, George Washington Elementary
Jada Boggess, Hometown Elementary
Marek Midkiff, Hurricane Town Elementary
Jocelyn Meadows, Lakeside Elementary
Tyler Henderson, Mountain View Elementary
Sophia Casebolt, Poca Elementary
Sarah Thornhill, Rock Branch Elementary
Caitlin Carroll, Scott Teays Elementary
Sam Martin, Teays Valley Christian
Ehaan Akbar, West Teays Elementary
Avery Cruz Berry, Winfield Elementary
Middle school spellers:
Anna Caldwell, Calvary Baptist
Cole Whittington, George Washington Middle
Chaylyn Presley, Poca Middle
Carleigh Lewis, Teays Valley Christian
Nikolaus von Wulffen, Winfield Middle