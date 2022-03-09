Congratulations, Putnam County Schools 2022 Virtual Spelling Bee Winners and Participants!
Putnam County Schools held its 2022 Spelling Bee virtually on Jan. 25 using Scripps National Spelling Bee’s Online Spelling Bee Platform. Later this month, the top two student scorers of this challenging online exam will advance to the next level of competition, The Gazette-Mail Virtual Spelling Bee.
With the highest scores of the group, Derick Grier of George Washington Middle is the 2022 PCS Champion Speller! In addition, Matthew Spencer of Confidence Elementary earned the title of PCS Runner-Up, and Luke Addesa of Teays Valley Christian is our Alternate!
Both PCS Champion and Runner-Up received Kindles from our PCS Spelling Bee Sponsor, Putnam County Libraries. PCS would like to thank our friends at the library for their continued support and celebration of our students.
PCS would like to wish Derick and Matthew the best of luck at the next level of competition and congratulate all our student-spellers on their tremendous academic achievement!
