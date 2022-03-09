The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Congratulations, Putnam County Schools 2022 Virtual Spelling Bee Winners and Participants!

Putnam County Schools held its 2022 Spelling Bee virtually on Jan. 25 using Scripps National Spelling Bee’s Online Spelling Bee Platform. Later this month, the top two student scorers of this challenging online exam will advance to the next level of competition, The Gazette-Mail Virtual Spelling Bee.

With the highest scores of the group, Derick Grier of George Washington Middle is the 2022 PCS Champion Speller! In addition, Matthew Spencer of Confidence Elementary earned the title of PCS Runner-Up, and Luke Addesa of Teays Valley Christian is our Alternate!

Both PCS Champion and Runner-Up received Kindles from our PCS Spelling Bee Sponsor, Putnam County Libraries. PCS would like to thank our friends at the library for their continued support and celebration of our students.

PCS would like to wish Derick and Matthew the best of luck at the next level of competition and congratulate all our student-spellers on their tremendous academic achievement!

Congratulations, PCS 2022 Virtual Spelling Bee Participants:

  • Buffalo Elementary, Clover Gibson
  • Calvary Baptist, Anna Caldwell
  • Calvary Baptist, Phala Puckett
  • Confidence Elementary, Matthew Spencer
  • Conner Street Elementary, Evan Taylor
  • Eastbrook Elementary, Ethan Soreta
  • George Washington Elementary, Mason Truly
  • George Washington Middle, Derick Grier
  • Hometown Elementary, Brooklynn Miller
  • Hurricane Town Elementary, Marek Midkiff
  • Hurricane Middle, Lenon Hodge
  • Lakeside Elementary, Serenity Battle
  • Mountain View Elementary, Melody Shuler
  • Poca Elementary, Aleigha Sanders
  • Poca Middle, Jaxson Davis
  • Rock Branch Elementary, Suzy Young
  • Scott Teays Elementary, Camryn Lyons
  • Teays Valley Christian, Julianna Alley
  • Teays Valley Christian, Luke Addesa
  • West Teays Elementary, Blaise Liu
  • Winfield Elementary, Tamara Rader
  • Winfield Middle, Roman Allie

