WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools announces its sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
Breakfast and lunch meals are available to all children, ages 18 and younger, who would like to participate, at the sites listed below.
Scott Teays Elementary, 6153 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot: breakfast only, 9-9:30 a.m. June 15-18
All sites will be closed on June 21 and July 5. For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, contact the Putnam County Schools Child Nutrition Office at 304-586-0500.
