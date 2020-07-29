WINFIELD — The Putnam County Board of Education has announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals and free milk for students for the 2020-21 school year.
The program is for participants who are unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served in schools that participate in the National School Lunch, Breakfast Programs, the Snack Program under NSLP, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, the Summer Food Service Program, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program or in the Special Milk Program.
The Putnam County Board of Education has adopted the following family size income criteria for use in determining the eligibility of participants for free and reduced price meals and free milk.
These guidelines represent annual family income before deductions and are the maximum that can be earned to be eligible for the programs.
GUIDELINES FOR FREE, REDUCED-PRICE MEALS SCHOOL YEAR 2020-21:
- Family of one: $16,588 for free meals; $23,606 for reduced-price meals
- Family of two: $22,412 for free meals; $31,894 for reduced-price meals
- Family of three: $28,236 for free meals; $40,182 for reduced-price meals
- Family of four: $34,060 for free meals; $48,470 for reduced-price meals
- Family of five: $39,884 for free meals; $56,758 for reduced-price meals
- Family of six: $45,708 for free meals; $65,046 for reduced-price meals
Family of seven: $51,532 for free meals; $73,334 for reduced-price meals
- Family of eight: $57,356 for free meals; $81,622 for reduced-price meals
- For each additional family member beyond eight: add $5,824 for free meals; $8,288 for reduced-price meals
Participants from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free and reduced-price meals (or for free milk).
Application forms are being sent to homes with a letter to parents, guardians or adult household members.
All parents, guardians or adult household members wishing to apply for free or reduced-price meals or free milk may fill out the application form sent home by the school or complete an online application at schoolcafe.com. Additional copies of the paper application are available at all school sites and county offices.
The information provided on the application is confidential information to be used only for the purposes of determining eligibility of the participant or sharing this information with other agencies sponsoring USDA Child Nutrition Programs. An application may be submitted at any time during the school year, but must be submitted annually for continued eligibility. Information given on the application may be verified at any time during the school year by school or program officials.
So that the school or program officials can determine eligibility for free or reduced-price benefits, the household applying for a child must provide all of the following information listed on the application: Names of all household members; the last four digits of the Social Security number of the household member who signs the application or a statement that the household member does not possess one; amount and source of income received by each household member; and the signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct.
Households currently receiving Food Stamps or TANF benefits for children must indicate a Food Stamp/TANF Program Case Number for the household. The signature of an adult household member is required to certify the information provided on the application is correct. Households with foster and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income earned by the foster child, on the same household application that includes their non-foster children. Foster payments received by the family from the placing agency are not considered income and do not need to be reported. The signature of an adult household member is required to certify the information provided on the application is correct.
To determine eligibility for free or reduced-price benefits for adult participants, the household or adult participant must provide the following information on the application: name of adult participant and adult participant’s dependent(s) and spouse residing with the participant; the last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application, or a statement that person does not possess one; participant’s income and dependent(s) and spouse’s income, if residing with the participant; and the signature of participant or adult household member. Food Stamp, TANF, (or in the case of Adult Day Care SSI and Medicaid), households only have to provide the participant’s name and current Food Stamp, TANF case number, SSI and Medicaid number and an adult household member’s signature.
Eligibility status remains in effect for one program year. If there is a change in household size or income that would reflect an increase in benefits for the program participant, reapplication is encouraged.
Under the provision of the free and reduced-price meal and free milk policy, the school principal or program director will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent, guardian, or adult household member is dissatisfied with the decision, he/she may wish to discuss the decision with the director on an informal basis. If the parent, guardian or adult household member wishes to make a formal complaint or request a hearing to appeal the decision, he/she should contact in writing the county Superintendent’s Office at 77 Courthouse Drive, Winfield, WV 25213.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
- MAIL: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
- FAX: 202-690-7442
- EMAIL: program.intake@usda.gov
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339; or 800-845-6136 (Spanish).
USDA is an equal opportunity provider. Each school, child and adult care center, institution or site, home and the office of the Sponsor has a copy of the complete policy which may be reviewed by any interested party.