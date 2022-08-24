The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINFIELD — The Putnam County Board of Education has announced its policy for free and reduced-priced meals for the 2022-23 school year for students who are unable to pay the full price for meals and who will participate in the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Child and Adult Care Food Program for Afterschool Snacks/Supper Program, the Summer Food Service Program, and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

For the new school year, the federal government has not approved all students to automatically continue to obtain free school meals, as it did the last two years throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

