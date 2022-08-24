WINFIELD — The Putnam County Board of Education has announced its policy for free and reduced-priced meals for the 2022-23 school year for students who are unable to pay the full price for meals and who will participate in the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Child and Adult Care Food Program for Afterschool Snacks/Supper Program, the Summer Food Service Program, and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
For the new school year, the federal government has not approved all students to automatically continue to obtain free school meals, as it did the last two years throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
For this school year, Putnam County has seven schools qualified to participate for meal benefits through the Community Eligibility Provision sponsored by the US Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition Meal Programs, which provides free universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas.
Students enrolled at these schools will receive free breakfast and lunch, with no need for parents to complete a meal application:
- Buffalo Elementary
- Confidence Elementary
- Hometown Elementary
- Lakeside Elementary
- Poca Elementary
- Poca Middle
- Rock Branch Elementary
For all other schools, Putnam County Schools has adopted the following family size income criteria to determine the eligibility of participants for free and reduced-priced meals:
- Household size: 1; Maximum annual household income before deductions for free meals: $17,667; Maximum annual household income before deductions for reduced-price meals: $25,142
- Household size: 2; Maximum annual household income before deductions for free meals: $23,803; Maximum annual household income before deductions for reduced-price meals: $33,874
- Household size: 3; Maximum annual household income before deductions for free meals: $29,939; Maximum annual household income before deductions for reduced-price meals: $42,606
- Household size: 4; Maximum annual household income before deductions for free meals: $36,075; Maximum annual household income before deductions for reduced-price meals: $51,338
- Household size: 5; Maximum annual household income before deductions for free meals: $42,211; Maximum annual household income before deductions for reduced-price meals: $60,070
- Household size: 6; Maximum annual household income before deductions for free meals: $48,347; Maximum annual household income before deductions for reduced-price meals: $68,802
- Household size: 7; Maximum annual household income before deductions for free meals: $54,483; Maximum annual household income before deductions for reduced-price meals: $77,534.
- Household size: 8; Maximum annual household income before deductions for free meals: $60,619; Maximum annual household income before deductions for reduced-price meals: $86,266
- For each additional family member beyond 8: add $6,136 for eligibility for free meals; add $8,732 for eligibility for reduced-price meals.
Paper application forms will be sent home with students at the beginning of the school year. Additional paper copies of the application are available at all school sites and county offices. Those who would prefer to apply online may do so now at www.schoolcafe.com. The online application process is easy to use, and meal benefits may be awarded more quickly.
The information provided on the application is confidential information to be used only for the purposes of determining eligibility of the participant. An application may be submitted at any time during the school year, but must be submitted annually for continued eligibility. Information given on the application may be verified at any time during the school year by school or program officials.
So that the school or program officials can determine eligibility for free or reduced price benefits, the household applying for a child must provide all of the following information listed on the application: Names of all household members; the last four digits of the Social Security number of the household member who signs the application or a statement that the household member does not possess one; amount and source of income received by each household member; and the signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct.
Households currently receiving SNAP or TANF benefits for children must indicate a SNAP/TANF Program Case Number for the household.
Households with foster and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income earned by the foster child, on the same household application that includes their non-foster children. Foster payments received by the family from the placing agency are not considered income and do not need to be reported.
Eligibility status remains in effect for one program year. If there is a change in household size or income that would reflect an increase in benefits for the program participant, reapplication is encouraged.
Under the provision of the free and reduced-priced meal policy, the program director will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent, guardian or adult household member is dissatisfied with the decision, he/she may wish to make a formal complaint or request a hearing to appeal the decision, he/she should contact the Putnam County Schools Superintendent in writing at 77 Courthouse Drive, Winfield, WV 25213.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
To file a program complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
- MAIL: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
- FAX: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442
- EMAIL: program.intake@usda.gov
USDA is an equal opportunity provider.