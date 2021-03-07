WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools would like to congratulate its county-level Young Writers Contest winners for the 2020-2021 school year.
PCS Grade 1-2 Winner: Kinsley Sunyog, George Washington Elementary, 2nd Grade, “The Day it Rained Gummy Bears”
PCS Grade 3-4 Winner: Abby Nash, Lakeside Elementary, 4th Grade, “The Tiny Sunflower”
PCS Grade 5-6 Winner: Jestin Snyder, George Washington Elementary, 5th Grade, “Wanted”
PCS Grade 7-8 Winner: Addison Polling, Hurricane Middle, 8th Grade, “Speak Life”
PCS Grade 9-10 Winner: Elainna Scarlato, Hurricane High, 10th Grade, “Society”
PCS Grade 11-12 Winner: Madison Moore, Teays Valley Christian School, 11th Grade, “Speed Limit”
Putnam County winners will advance to the West Virginia Young Writers Contest. State winners will be announced March 15-20. All Putnam County winners will have the opportunity to participate at the WV Young Writers Day on May 7. They will hear keynote speakers and join other county winners in writing workshops conducted by distinguished authors. The highlight of the day is the awards ceremony that honors every county winner.
Putnam County Schools is so proud of its Young Writers Contest winners and participants on their tremendous achievement!