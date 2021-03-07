The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools would like to congratulate its county-level Young Writers Contest winners for the 2020-2021 school year.

PCS Grade 1-2 Winner: Kinsley Sunyog, George Washington Elementary, 2nd Grade, “The Day it Rained Gummy Bears”

PCS Grade 3-4 Winner: Abby Nash, Lakeside Elementary, 4th Grade, “The Tiny Sunflower”

PCS Grade 5-6 Winner: Jestin Snyder, George Washington Elementary, 5th Grade, “Wanted”

PCS Grade 7-8 Winner: Addison Polling, Hurricane Middle, 8th Grade, “Speak Life”

PCS Grade 9-10 Winner: Elainna Scarlato, Hurricane High, 10th Grade, “Society”

PCS Grade 11-12 Winner: Madison Moore, Teays Valley Christian School, 11th Grade, “Speed Limit”

Putnam County winners will advance to the West Virginia Young Writers Contest. State winners will be announced March 15-20. All Putnam County winners will have the opportunity to participate at the WV Young Writers Day on May 7. They will hear keynote speakers and join other county winners in writing workshops conducted by distinguished authors. The highlight of the day is the awards ceremony that honors every county winner.

Putnam County Schools is so proud of its Young Writers Contest winners and participants on their tremendous achievement!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.