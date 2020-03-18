WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools is honored to recognize Jacob Braun, Hurricane High, Katelyn Keen, Hurricane High, Manan Parikh, Hurricane High, and Grace Hutchinson, Winfield High, as finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) — which serves as an initial screen of approximately 1.6 million entrants each year and by meeting published program entry and participation requirements.
From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level. All National Merit Scholarship winners are selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees will be selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
National Merit Finalists are part of the less than 1% of high school students who are now eligible to compete for 7,500 merit scholarships, sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
This spring, the National Merit Scholarship Program will announce which of the finalists will receive a portion of its $31 million scholarship fund. These scholarship recipients will join some 338,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.