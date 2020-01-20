WINFIELD — The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards celebrates its newest National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) for the 2019-2020 school year. Among those include two new Putnam educators.
Putnam’s new National Board Certified Teachers are Rebecca Harrison of Conner Street Elementary and Brianne Legg of Lakeside Elementary.
National Board Certification (NBC) is a voluntary, advanced teaching credential that goes beyond state licensure. NBC has national standards for what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do. The National Board certifies teachers who successfully complete its rigorous certification process.
These accomplished educators earned the profession’s highest mark of achievement through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-review process, demonstrating their proven impact on student learning and success.
For more information about the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, visit www.nbpts.org.