HURRICANE — Hurricane Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Maureen Miller has been nominated for the 2021-2022 National LifeChanger of the Year award.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Miller was nominated by her colleague, Kristin Devaney, for being an inspirational, gifted teacher to both students and teachers. She creates an environment that’s not only conducive to learning, but also allows her students to experience science, according to a news release from the National Life Group Foundation.
Additionally, Miller teaches online college classes that allow for professional development. This is where she shares experiences and best practices with others, creating an atmosphere where she and her colleagues can collaborate and learn a variety of methods that can be used to reach students who come from challenging backgrounds.
“To me, this is where she truly makes a difference,” Devaney said in her nomination of Miller. “By sharing her experiences and teaching us new techniques and theories, she infuses the district with learned teachers who are able to adjust to the needs of their students. She has taught classes about students in poverty, the effects that life’s troubles have on them, how to reach them, and how to bond with them. These skills are vital for our area. Over the past few years, I’ve taken four of her classes and have been able to incorporate her teachings into my classes immediately. Maureen has changed the lives of so many teachers and their students. She truly is a LifeChanger.”
About LifeChanger of the Year
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year.
- (1) Grand Prize Winner — will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
- (4) Grand Prize Finalists — will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
- (10) LifeChanger Award Winners — will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
- (1) Spirit Award Winner — This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
- (1) Capstone Award Winner — This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
- (1) Spotlight Award Winner — This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2021-22, the Spotlight Award will be given to a school nurse. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2022. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must:
- Make a positive impact in the lives of students
- Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
- Possess a proven record of professional excellence
- Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
- Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
To view Miller’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.