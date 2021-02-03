WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools is now accepting applications for new school bus operators, according to a news release from the school system.
To become a driver at Putnam County Schools, applicants will first go through the interview process. If chosen, they will then complete a 40-hour training course, including 12 hours spent behind the wheel. Driver classes tend to take six weeks in addition to other necessary certifications. Upon class completion, drivers will receive their CDL license.
In addition to this training course, other qualifications bus operators will need in West Virginia include certification in First Aid and CPR, a passing grade on the state test, a clean driving record, and the ability to pass a background check, which includes a drug screening. Drivers receive all the training necessary during the class. The cost of certification is approximately $400. Drivers will be reimbursed if they are hired and in good standing after one year.
Putnam County Schools offers driver classes three to four times a year. Applicants will begin classes after the interview process is complete in February. The next upcoming driver class will be scheduled for June 2021.
For more information on how to become a school bus operator or questions on applying, contact Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500, ext. 1103.