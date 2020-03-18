WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools has announced it will provide free, grab-and-go meals for its students during the state-enforced closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district said that, beginning Tuesday, hot lunches and bagged breakfasts would be available at all schools during the closure, which currently is set to continue through at least March 27.
Curbside pickup of meals will be available at all sites from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents and guardians of Putnam County students may choose any county school location to pick up meals. A limited number of meals will be provided each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents or guardians are asked to contact the school where they plan to pick up meals with the number needed to help ensure everyone in need is fed.
The district also said it could possibly begin meal deliver service to select locations later this week. Parents and guardians are urged to frequently check the district’s website, http://www.putnamschools.com, for updated information.
On Monday, the local Backpack Buddy program and several restaurants pitched in to make sure students received meals. The summer BackpackBuddy.org team assisted with meals provided and prepared by the Fireside Grille, Wendy’s, and McDonald’s of Teays Valley. The meals were distributed from several locations around the county.
Putnam County Schools has also issued a Q&A to help answer some frequently asked questions about the school closure.
QUESTION: How will this affect student attendance and school calendar?
- At this time, we do not anticipate missed days to be made up or added on to the current calendar.
- The current closure will not impact student attendance records.
Q. What about extracurricular and co-curricular activities?
- At this time, all school extracurricular and co-curricular activities are canceled effective Monday, March 16, 2020.
- Spring sports are canceled until schools are back in session.
- Governor Justice will make a public announcement when schools and school-activities will resume.
Q. What about student meals and school-based health care?
- Monday, March 16, 2020, the Child Nutrition Department will begin planning multiple options for providing meals to students.
- The locations and schedule of where meals will be provided will be communicated on county social media sites, Putnam County Schools website, and school-messenger.
- School-based health care centers should remain in operation at their normal rotation schedule.
Q. What will students do in regard to education programming?
- Instructional materials will be provided through multiple avenues, including packets and electronic learning options.
- More information will be communicated as educational programming continues to be developed.