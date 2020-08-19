Essential reporting in volatile times.

20200819-put-app

Putnam County Schools’ new app, PCS Connect, is available for free download.

 Courtesy of Putnam County Schools

WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools announced on Monday a new, free mobile app, PCS Connect, is now available for download.

PCS Connect allows the school community to connect with Putnam County Schools anytime, anywhere.

“Putnam County Schools knows that families are now using smartphones as a primary means to communicate.

That’s why PCS has created an app that is custom-built for mobile platforms,” the district stated in a news release.

App benefits include real-time updates from the website’s live feed, communication information for teachers and administrators, quickly accessible school information and district news, and up-to-date information from schools and the district.

Users can receive updates about events occurring on campus, the daily cafeteria menu, required forms, and even emergency notifications by opting in to receive notifications

PCS Connect is now available for download on Google Play for Android devices or the Apple App Store for iPhones and Apple devices.

