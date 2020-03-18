CHARLESTON — Putnam County Math Field Day winners traveled to the University of Charleston on March 4 to compete against teams from Region III — which include Boone, Clay, Kanawha and Putnam counties — for top math honors and a shot to advance to the State Math Field Day Competition.

Putnam County students placed in every division.

Fourth Grade Regional Winners

1st: Ehaan Akbar, West Teays

2nd: Guy Hayes, Scott Teays

Fifth Grade Regional Winners

3rd: Luke Walls, Eastbrook

Sixth Grade Regional Winners

1st: Erin Walls, Winfield Middle

Alt.: Jaxson Davis, Poca Middle

Seventh Grade Regional Winners

1st: Cole Whittington, GW Middle

2nd: Stephen McDavid, Winfield Middle

Eighth Grade Regional Winners

1st: Alfred Biju, Hurricane Middle

Alt.: Wyatt Moore, Winfield Middle

Ninth Grade Regional Winners

1st: Presley Lucas, Hurricane High

Alt.: Chase Sprigle, Winfield High

Grades 10-12 Regional Winners

1st: Carter Leadmon, Hurricane High

6th: Grace Hutchinson, Winfield High

10th: Tommy Moore, Winfield High

2nd Alt.: Aiden Bernard, Hurricane High

3rd Alt.: Manan Parikh, Hurricane High

4th Alt.: Dylan Jones, Poca High

5th Alt.: Isabella Hart, Hurricane High

Those students earning first through tenth place in grades 10-12 now advance to State Math Field Day.

“We are so proud of all our student participants and excited to cheer on those advancing to the state-level Math Field Day competition in April,” Putnam County Schools stated in a news release.

