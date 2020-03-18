CHARLESTON — Putnam County Math Field Day winners traveled to the University of Charleston on March 4 to compete against teams from Region III — which include Boone, Clay, Kanawha and Putnam counties — for top math honors and a shot to advance to the State Math Field Day Competition.
Putnam County students placed in every division.
Fourth Grade Regional Winners
1st: Ehaan Akbar, West Teays
2nd: Guy Hayes, Scott Teays
Fifth Grade Regional Winners
3rd: Luke Walls, Eastbrook
Sixth Grade Regional Winners
1st: Erin Walls, Winfield Middle
Alt.: Jaxson Davis, Poca Middle
Seventh Grade Regional Winners
1st: Cole Whittington, GW Middle
2nd: Stephen McDavid, Winfield Middle
Eighth Grade Regional Winners
1st: Alfred Biju, Hurricane Middle
Alt.: Wyatt Moore, Winfield Middle
Ninth Grade Regional Winners
1st: Presley Lucas, Hurricane High
Alt.: Chase Sprigle, Winfield High
Grades 10-12 Regional Winners
1st: Carter Leadmon, Hurricane High
6th: Grace Hutchinson, Winfield High
10th: Tommy Moore, Winfield High
2nd Alt.: Aiden Bernard, Hurricane High
3rd Alt.: Manan Parikh, Hurricane High
4th Alt.: Dylan Jones, Poca High
5th Alt.: Isabella Hart, Hurricane High
Those students earning first through tenth place in grades 10-12 now advance to State Math Field Day.
“We are so proud of all our student participants and excited to cheer on those advancing to the state-level Math Field Day competition in April,” Putnam County Schools stated in a news release.