WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools has released Pre-K and Kindergarten registration dates for the 2021-2022 school year.
Pre-K Registration
- Buffalo Elementary: (already occurred on March 5)
- Confidence Elementary: March 19
- Conner Street Elementary: March 12
- Eastbrook Elementary: March 19
- George Washington Elementary: March 26
- Hurricane Town Elementary: April 9
- Lakeside Elementary: April 23
- Mountain View Elementary: May 14
- Poca Elementary: April 23
- Rock Branch Elementary: March 12
- West Teays Elementary: March 19
- Winfield Elementary: March 26
- Forrest Burdette UMC Preschool: April 30
- Stepping Stones Academy: April 23
- Tri County YMCA: May 7
- Winfield Child Development Center: April 30
To register your child for Pre-K, visit the Putnam County Schools website at putnamschools.com and select the “Parents” tab under the menu. You will then select “PreK” and complete the registration form.
Kindergarten Registration
- Buffalo Elementary: March 16
- Confidence Elementary: March 22
- Conner Street Elementary: April 6, April 7
- Eastbrook Elementary: March 22
- George Washington Elementary: April 6
- Hometown Elementary: April 7
- Hurricane Town Elementary: April 13, April 15
- Lakeside Elementary: March 24
- Mountain View Elementary: April 13, April 14
- Poca Elementary: March 16
- Rock Branch Elementary: March 24
- Scott Teays Elementary: March 17, March 18
- West Teays Elementary: March 23, March 25
- Winfield Elementary: March 23, March 25
To register your child for kindergarten, call your child’s school to schedule an appointment and receive instruction.
For additional information, contact your child’s school or PCS at 304-586-0500, ext. 1122 or ext. 1178.