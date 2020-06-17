WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools announces its sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
The free summer meals program starts today, Wednesday, June 17.
The five-day meal boxes will be provided and offered to all Putnam County students who would like to participate, ages 18 years and under, by parent pickup only. This will be a continuation of the meal services that the county has been providing for families since April 2020. The meal boxes allow families to pick up a week’s worth of meals once a week, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. every Wednesday, at the following locations/sites:
- Hurricane High School: 3350 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane
- George Washington Middle School: 409 Eleanor Circle, Eleanor
- Poca Middle School: 2884 Charleston Road, Poca
- Confidence Elementary: 8786 McLane Pike, Liberty
- Scott Depot Park & Ride: located beside of Sheetz in Scott Depot
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, contact the Putnam County Schools Child Nutrition Office at 304-586-0500. Parents may also text the word “food” to 877-877, this will prompt the user to type a zip code and it generates all of the feeding sites that are around their community.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits.
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filin_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: MAIL to U.S. Department of Agricultrue, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 202-5—9410 or FAX to 202-690-7442 or EMAIL to program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.