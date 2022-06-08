WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools is sponsoring the federally funded Summer Food Service Program to make sure no student goes hungry during the long school break.
Breakfast and lunch meals are available to all children, ages 18 and younger, who would like to participate.
Meals will be served at the following sites on the listed dates:
- Poca High: 1 Dot Way, Poca. Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m. June 6-July 28; lunch, 10 a.m.-noon, June 6-July 28; site closed June 10, June 13, June 20 and July 4,
- Hurricane High: 3350 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m. June 14-July 28; lunch, 11 a.m.-noon June 14-July 28; site closed June 20 and July 4.
- Mountainview Elementary: 3967 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m. June 21-Aug. 4; lunch, 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 21-Aug. 4; site closed July 1, July 4, July 11-15, July 22 and July 29.
- Hurricane Middle School: 518 Midland Trail, Hurricane. Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m. June 21-Aug. 4; lunch, 11 a.m.-noon June 21-Aug.4; site closed July 1, July 4, July 11-15, July 22 and July 29.
- Winfield Elementary: 75 Wall Street, Winfield. Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m. June 21-Aug. 4; lunch, 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 21-Aug. 4; site closed July 1, July 4, July 11-15, July 22 and July 29.
Winfield Middle School: 11883 Winfield Road, Winfield. Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m. June 21-Aug. 4; lunch, 11 a.m.-noon June 21-Aug. 4; site closed July 1, July 4, July 11-15, July 22 and July 29.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, contact the Putnam County Schools Child Nutrition Office at 304-586-0500, ext, 1118, ext. 1119, ext 1141.
