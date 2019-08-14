Courtesy of
Jacob Duchaine
Putnam Aging
HURRICANE - Seniors from across Putnam County are invited to join together in a spirit of friendly competition starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, to compete in the third annual Putnam County Senior Games.
There is no cost to enter or spectate the event and lunch is provided as well. The Senior Games will be at Hurricane City Park.
In the past, nearly a hundred seniors from across the county have come to compete in the games, which include track and field events like archery, ball throws, 20-yard dash, corn hole and more. The games also feature a spelling bee and creative competitions. Creative event categories include creative arts, delectable arts and fiber and fabric.
Event winners receive individual recognition and awards as well as earning points on behalf of their local senior centers. In the end, the senior center with the most points will win gold.
The Putnam County Senior Games are sponsored by Putnam County Aging Program. The games are becoming an annual staple of senior life in Putnam County.
For more information or to register please call Karen Johnson at 304-755-2385.
Putnam County Aging Program is a nonprofit organization serving the aged and disabled of central West Virginia. The agency has been providing services including in home care, nutrition, transportation, housekeeping, respite care and more to seniors in communities across central West Virginia for over 35 years.
For more information about this topic or available services, please call Jacob Duchaine at 304-755-2385, ext. 1126 or email JDuchaine@PutnamAging.com.