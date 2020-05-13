WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of April responded to 915 calls for assistance, and made 5 felony arrests and 11 misdemeanor arrests, according to a release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 24 auto crashes, and issued three misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested two DUIs and completed 98 written complaints; two warrants and four Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 28 inmates with two home verifications and Western Regional Jail averaged 35 inmates per day.
Process division served 30 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted zero concealed carry permits and issued zero permits; 0 DMV decals were also issued.