WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of August responded to 1,317 calls for assistance, made 30 felony arrests and 51 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 48 auto crashes, and issued five misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested five DUIs and completed 133 written complaints; 12 warrants and 9 Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 30 inmates with 220 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 55 inmates per day.
Process division served 322 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted 97 concealed carry permits and issued 79 CCW permits; 1,076 DMV decals were also issued.