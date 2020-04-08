WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of March responded to 803 calls for assistance, and made 49 felony arrests and 17 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
Deweese also noted in the release that 95% of the arrests involved Circuit Court Bound Over Indictments.
The Road Patrol also investigated 49 auto crashes, and issued seven misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested four DUIs and completed 86 written complaints.
Four warrants and six Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 30 inmates with 121 home verifications and Western Regional Jail averaged 62 inmates per day.
Process division served 322 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted 114 concealed carry permits and issued 116 permits; 754 DMV decals were also issued.