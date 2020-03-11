WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of February responded to 1,169 calls for assistance, and made 18 felony arrests and 24 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 53 auto crashes, and issued 11 misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested five DUIs and completed 92 written complaints; 21 warrants and 11 Domestic Violence Petitions were also served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 32 inmates, with 105 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 70 inmates per day.
Process division served 385 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted 46 concealed carry permits and issued 46 permits; 716 DMV decals were also issued.