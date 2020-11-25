After Americans push back, satiated, from that bountiful Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 26, the Christmas holiday season will officially start. For some, holiday shopping begins on Black Friday and ends on Cyber Monday.
Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a third shopping holiday, one that gives back to the local economy rather than to the big retail establishments or the online giants.
It’s Small Business Saturday.
Launched 10 years ago by American Express, Small Business Saturday takes place on the last Saturday of November. Its catchphrase is to “shop small.”
Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, promotes and supports small businesses all year long. But she has a special place in her heart for Small Business Saturday.
“Every single day is important to small businesses in our community,” she states, “but Shop Small Saturday is the one day a year where you can show that you appreciate them by shopping local.”
Shopping locally during the holiday season gives a boost to your own friends and neighbors.
Neighbors like Thor and Leah Meeks, who co-own and operate The Putnam Market, a full-service floral shop located at 3550 Teays Valley Road, Suite 4, in Hurricane.
“My husband and I always wanted to open a concept market,” Leah recalls. “A one-stop-shop for people to grab flowers or a gift for a friend. A shop that also offered other floral-related services as well.”
In October 2017 the Meeks realized their dream. Their shop offers to the public a variety of fresh flower arrangements, wrapped floral bundles for every occasion, a monthly flower subscription service, and wedding floral design services.
“As time has passed,” Leah remarks, “we have been able to offer hands-on floral workshops, too. Our floral design services for weddings has really expanded and evolved over time.”
The Meeks have discovered that they love being part of the small business culture and economy in Putnam County. Now, they appreciate even more the positive impact that small businesses have on a community.
“The very nature of a small business affords the business owner more opportunity to engage with the customer,” Meeks explains. “Services are more personalized, and small businesses strengthen the economic base in the local community.”
Alford Glance agrees.
“When you choose to shop local, 68 cents of every dollar spent stays local. That money is then put back into the local economy.”
Because of COVID’s deleterious effects on local economies this year, the need to “shop small” is greater than ever.
“According to recent research by American Express, 62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business,” Alford Glance cites.
She adds, “When you Shop Small this holiday season, you can really help create a big impact.”
Leah Meeks seconds the sentiment.
“This Shop Small Saturday is more important than ever. Particularly in this economic climate, it’s a way to support people who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.”
Like other local businesses, The Putnam Market has certainly been affected. Hours of operation have had to be adjusted. Ordering materials has been more difficult. Complying with governmental restrictions while still trying to serve customers has been tricky, sometimes.
“We have had to get creative with everything going on,” Leah admits, “and with things shifting on a weekly, sometimes daily, basis. It is challenging to navigate the day-to-day aspects of owning a business with all of the unknowns right now.”
Alford Glance is sympathetic to those struggles, so she is encouraging the community to support small businesses this holiday season now more than ever.
“By supporting those who have invested here locally, you are giving back to your neighbors and supporting their families,” she states. “These are the same business owners who support the community by sponsoring local little leagues and giving donations to fundraising events.”
And on one special day a year, we celebrate our connection to the small businesses that make up the backbone of the local economy.
To businesses like The Putnam Market.
“We will be here. We will be offering an assortment of pre-made wrapped flower bundles and arrangements in vases with seasonal flowers,” Meeks says. “Customers may reserve these ahead of time or stop in to shop. Come see us.”
Alford Glance presses her community to show up in return.
“We know how easy it can be to shop on sites like Amazon. Remember that our local shops also have online options that make shopping just as simple,” she says. “Our local entrepreneurs in Putnam County have created an environment where you can find almost anything you need by shopping local. It isn’t always possible, but we encourage you to try to do so when you can.”
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28. For more information about The Putnam Market, check out its website (theputnammarketwv.com) or Facebook page (@ThePutnamMarket).