CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has displayed artwork by students from Putnam County at the State Capitol building, showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse in the most recent Kids Kick Opioids design contest.
The local entries on display were created by Delilah Pava, Shelby Eddy, Belle Martin, Abby Rausa and Cameron Kirk. The Putnam County students’ artwork is joined by that of Kiley Casto, Layken Rylee Gunnoe, Bayla Harrison, Katelyn Foster, Melia Chikombero and Kailyn Kolar of Kanawha County.
Their artwork will remain on display through Oct. 17.
“Drug abuse needlessly claims too many lives. Our hope is the entries from these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change, and touch the minds and hearts of those who view them at the Capitol,” Morrisey said in a news release. “These entries reveal not only the immense creativity and talent of our students — in some instances, their designs also show the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home.”
The designs on display were created during the 2020-2021 school year by students then studying at the following schools: Andrew Jackson Middle School, Chesapeake Elementary School, Cross Lanes Elementary School, Hurricane Middle School and Winfield Middle School.
The entries from Putnam County and others around the region are among 67 regional winning entries chosen by judges.
Judges selected Liliona McKenzie Wright, of Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County as the statewide winner. Her design appeared in newspapers as the Attorney General’s latest public service announcement in July and remains on the office’s website, along with that of statewide runner-up Caitlin Modesitt, of Ravenswood Middle School in Jackson County.
Regional winning designs will be displayed on rotation with other regions at the Capitol through late November.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.
