HURRICANE, W.Va. — Putnam County residents age 60 or older, along with their friends and families, are invited to join Putnam County Aging Program staff for the annual Senior Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Valley Park (the wave pool park) in Hurricane, West Virginia.

This year’s picnic theme is Carnival and the event will feature a bearded lady, fortune teller, tattoo parlor, strong man, clown making animal balloons, weight guessing booth, photo booth, corn hole, door prizes, around 40 vendor booths, and live music by Lee Dean who will be performing two special shows — one as Frank Sinatra and another as Elvis.

