HUNTINGTON — Laura Danielle Jackson, 32, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Sept. 17, 2018, Jackson was working at a South Charleston business when she obtained the personal identification information of an individual who applied for employment there. Between Sept. 18, 2018, and Sept. 27, 2018, Jackson applied for and received two separate credit cards with this individual’s stolen information and had the fraudulent credit cards mailed to her Hurricane residence. Jackson admitted that she activated the cards and purchased $10,626.70 in goods, merchandise and other items of value with them.
Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19 and faces a maximum penalty of 42 years in prison, six years of supervised release, and a $750,000 fine, according to a news release.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Secret Service, the South Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Blackwell is prosecuting the case.
