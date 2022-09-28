The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Laura Danielle Jackson, 32, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Sept. 17, 2018, Jackson was working at a South Charleston business when she obtained the personal identification information of an individual who applied for employment there. Between Sept. 18, 2018, and Sept. 27, 2018, Jackson applied for and received two separate credit cards with this individual’s stolen information and had the fraudulent credit cards mailed to her Hurricane residence. Jackson admitted that she activated the cards and purchased $10,626.70 in goods, merchandise and other items of value with them.

