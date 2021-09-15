HURRICANE — If the essence of Putnam County could be captured in a mural, what would it look like?
That is the question Vanessa Ervin, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, has been asking lately.
Pretty soon, she will find out.
Ervin and the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce have combined efforts to invite area artists to submit proposals for a mural to be installed inside Area 34. A mural that will encapsulate what Putnam County is all about.
“That is no small feat, by the way,” Ervin says, “but we are confident that one of our talented local artists will deliver in a big way.”
The mural will be installed by vinyl inside the Area 34 building located at 971 W.Va. 34 (beside the Holiday Inn Express).
Area 34 is an important building in Putnam County, as it houses not only Putnam County CVB, but also the Putnam Chamber of Commerce and Putnam County Development Authority. It is also where the Putnam County Rotary meets. Opened in 2016, Area 34 offers meeting and working spaces and conference rooms. Drip Coffee has its base there, with its lounge serving as the central hub of the building.
“Area 34 sees a lot of foot traffic on a daily and weekly basis,” Ervin notes. “On any given day from my office window, I see cars stop and people walk in with license plates from five or six different states. A lot of people want coffee or are looking for a meeting space or a temporary working space if they are on the road.”
Seeing all of this foot traffic in and out of the building gave Ervin an idea, and she approached Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Alford Glance.
“The entryway of Area 34 seemed like a great place to showcase a custom mural that will leave a positive impression on those who are either visiting or who call Putnam County home,” Ervin enthuses.
A mural that would capture the essence of Putnam for all to see.
Alford Glance agreed wholeheartedly that such a mural was needed, so the two worked together to figure out the best way to seek an artist for the project.
“This opportunity is open to all artists in Putnam County and the surrounding areas,” Ervin says. “The artist selected to bring his or her work to realization will receive a $2,500 commission from the Putnam CVB.”
$2,500 is certainly a prize worthy of the project’s scope.
“We are looking for an original work of art that can be digitally installed via wall wrap graphics,” Ervin says. “This captivating, trendy piece should highlight Putnam County’s history in a nostalgic way. It should emphasize the importance of Putnam as a destination, incorporating the #PutnamWV hashtag, the @PutnamCVB social media handle, and the names of a few local business partners.”
She adds, “The mural will be earmarked with the social media handles of the CVB, so if someone takes a photo of the mural and shares it on social media, followers of that person will then flock to the CVB’s social media accounts. That enables us to continue sharing information about events, attractions, restaurants, and more to inspire people to visit the area.”
As CVB director, Ervin’s job is all about marketing Putnam County as a destination in order to increase the economic impact of tourism, which in turn increases the tax base.
It may be surprising that something as simple as a mural can have a profound impact on the economy, but Ervin affirms that it can.
“From a tourism perspective, people are inspired by art and often will photograph murals or pose for pictures in front of murals,” she explains. “People will also travel for art for a chance to experience the idea of the mural itself or take their own photo in front of the mural to document their travels and adventures.”
Of course, when someone stops to take photos in front of a mural, it could likely extend to a lunch or coffee purchased or perhaps even a stay at a Putnam County hotel — all of which has a positive impact on our local economy.
Thus, the impact of the artist whose mural adorns Area 34 is a far-reaching one.
“Artists are welcomed to drop by and scope out the space before submitting their proposals,” Ervin says. “The proposal should include conceptual design drawings, sketches or renderings. It should be accompanied with a letter of interest — no more than one page in length — that includes name and contact information. The proposal should also include the artist’s statement — no more than 200 words in length — describing the work, at least two professional references, and work samples. All work samples must be submitted via digital images in .JPEG formats.”
Artists should submit proposals via email with all required pieces submitted as PDF files.
“The deadline by which all materials of the proposal should be received is by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1,” Ervin says. “We are excited to see what folks submit!”
Applicants should email complete proposals to tourism@putnamcountycvb.com with the subject line: Area 34 Digital Mural Design Project.