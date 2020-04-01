Putnam courthouse, other offices closed due to virus

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Courthouse and other county offices will remain open during business hours, but entrance to the buildings will be limited to appointments and emergencies only because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Putnam County Commission announced Monday.

Anyone needing to conduct business with county offices — including animal control, the health department, prosecutor’s office, circuit clerk, EMS and more — is asked to call the office for information or use regular mail or email to make arrangements.

For more information, contact Jeremy Young, Putnam County manager, at 304-586-0201.

