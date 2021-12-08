WINFIELD — The Honorable James Lee Thompson has been named one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats representing Putnam County.
Thompson and honorees from each of the state’s counties will be recognized by US Sen. Joe Manchin III and Democratic Party leaders during a special Virtual 2021 Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
This hardworking Democrat was selected by Putnam County Democratic leaders for his efforts and dedication to the party in his county.
Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 36th Annual Awards Celebration, said the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts.
“Our goal is to recognize these special individuals who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said. “The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every person in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people play a crucial role in the electoral process.”
