WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County families had until Monday, Aug. 10, to register their children for either a virtual back-to-school option or an in-person, staggered return beginning on Sept. 8.
The Putnam Board of Education approved the re-entry options last Monday, Aug. 3, at its regularly scheduled meeting after planning from county leadership and work groups.
Option one, a face-to-face, five-day model, will begin with a staggered approach for the first two weeks to allow students and staff to become familiar with the “new normal” with reduced numbers of students inside the building at once.
Students who choose this option will attend school two days each week based on the first letter of their last name through Thursday, Sept. 17. On Friday, Sept. 18, all students will participate in a remote learning practice day before returning to a traditional schedule.
Option two, a virtual approach, will be taught by either a Putnam County educator or a West Virginia Virtual School teacher.
All students will receive instruction using a county-issued device, and those who are receiving “distance learning” from a PCS teacher can transition back into in-person learning at the start of a new nine-week grading term.
Those participating in WVVS may transition out at the end of the semester.
Although the start of the school year is near, Superintendent John Hudson said in a statement that the district’s plans are subject to change.
“New directives from Governor Jim Justice and public health officials may be forthcoming and may evolve before the school year or during the school year,” Hudson said. “All West Virginia county boards of education must be prepared to alter their learning plans to comply with any new directives to best safeguard student health and learning needs.”
Hudson said the county’s top priority is the safety of students, staff and families, and precautions will be taken as schools reopen.
According to the re-entry plan, staff and students in third grade through 12th grade will wear masks inside buildings when social distancing is not possible, and students in Pre-K through second grade will be strongly recommended to wear masks.
Parents will be asked to complete a daily wellness assessment before children leave for school, and employees will also be asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
The district’s attendance policy will be altered if needed, and those who are feeling ill are asked to stay home.
The full re-entry plan can be found at www.putnamschools.com.