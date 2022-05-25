Alisha Dumrongkietiman and Connie Boggess are two women who are committed to serving their community.
Dumrongkietiman owns and operates faith-based So-Kai Clubhouse located at The Commons Marketplace in Valley Park. So-Kai Clubhouse offers Kindermusik classes, Open Air Academy Classes (outdoor STEAM classes), themed educational playdates, parties, art classes, preschool enrichment and summer camps.
“Our goal at So-Kai is to provide a fun learning environment for parents or guardians and their kiddos to learn and grow together,” Dumrongkietiman says.
Boggess, president of the Putnam County Farmers Market, has a mission as well: to provide the community with fresh local vegetables, meats, eggs, and fruit — along with maple syrup, honey, baked goods and more — from within a 50-mile radius of Hurricane.
The Putnam Farmers Market has grown exponentially in the past few years, from 10 vendors to 28 vendors plus 6 guests. In fact, the market’s growth has led to the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce securing a new location for it, beginning on June 4.
“We have been blessed to be at Valley Park and will be there May 21 and May 28,” Boggess states, “but we are moving our market to 971 W.Va. 34 in the field between Exxon and Billy Sunday’s starting June 4! This new location will allow for better accessibility for all customers and is right off the interstate at Teays Valley.”
The new site for the Putnam County Farmers Market will be close in proximity to Putnam Provisions Co. inside Area 34, where some vendors sell their wares year-round and where off-season markets are held during the winter months.
Despite its move in location, the Putnam County Farmers Market will not be changing any of its goals.
“Food security is of utmost concern for our market vendors, customers and community,” Boggess asserts. “The definition of food security from the International Food Policy Research Institute is that ‘all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life.’”
Food security has been on the mind of Alisha Dumrongkietiman as well.
“I have participated in our local Backpack Buddy packing day for years,” she says, “and through that experience, know that the need for food security among school-age children during the summer is significant when kids aren’t receiving regular meals at school.”
Dumrongkietiman is also a fixture at the Putnam County Farmers Market on Kids Days.
“I have participated in Kids Days at the Farmers Market for a couple of years and learned from that that our local farmers and vendors are amazing,” she enthuses. “I want more kids and families to also learn this and to have more access to fresh and healthy products from local farmers.”
The need she saw as a result of Backpack Buddy and the resources available at the farmers market led to Dumrongkietiman’s great idea: provide a food security program for Putnam County children via the Putnam County Farmers Market.
Boggess was immediately on board.
“This absolutely matches our purpose for the market!” she says. “It allows each vendor to not only sell their products but also educate children, who are the future farmers. Through Kids Day programs over the last several years, our focus has been specifically on that.”
With Boggess’ support, Dumrongkietiman applied for a grant with Save the Children.
“Save the Children was established in 1919 to improve the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as to provide emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts,” she explains. “It is primarily a fundraising organization, and 85% of every dollar donated is used to directly impact children.”
When she was notified that she had received the grant, Dumrongkietiman was ecstatic.
“I truly believe that because my proposed grant budget included in-kind matches from area partners, it helped So-Kai to be awarded the funding,” she says. “The way local businesses and organizations have come together on this project definitely helps to stretch resources and spread the word more effectively so that more kiddos and families are supported.”
Spreading the word has been Dumrongkietiman and Boggess’ main objective recently, with Farm to Belly kicking off this month.
“Flyers for the Farm to Belly program will be sent in each Backpack Buddy summer box so that families are made aware that they can come to the farmers market to get some fresh items each Saturday and/or a meal to-go on the last Saturday during Kids Days,” Dumrongkietiman notes.
The Farm to Belly program includes both a weekly Belly Bucks incentive and a once-a-month Kids Day through the summer.
Every Saturday morning through Aug. 27, the first 25 kids who attend the Putnam County Farmers Market will receive $10 in Belly Bucks. The Belly Bucks can be used by children to purchase fresh food or food products from the vendors (who will be reimbursed by grant funds at the end of each month).
“It is my hope that kiddos will be able to enjoy fresh, locally grown items and meats that they may otherwise not have direct access to,” Dumrongkietiman says. “It is a way to help with their parents’ weekly grocery bill as well.”
She continues, “Who knows? Maybe the children will be inspired to plant a garden of their own or raise animals. It is a fabulous way to learn hands-on about where our food comes from while helping local farmers and small business owners in the process.”
Boggess agrees.
“We are very excited about the educational opportunities at our seasonal market,” she says.
Those opportunities abound on Kids Day at the Market, which occurs the last Saturday of each month. On Kids Day, not only will the first 25 children receive $10 in Belly Bucks; they will also be treated to a free lesson, experiment, craft, or demonstration by So-Kai Clubhouse.
“So-Kai has partnered with the Farmers Market to choose books that incorporate lessons about animals, plants, flowers, growth, food, or nature,” Dumrongkietiman explains. “These books will be given to the first 50 kids who attend on Kids Days. The activity So-Kai provides will go along with each book.”
On May 28, the first Kids Day of the summer, the free book will be “Around the Farm,” a story and activity book perfect for kids to complete during their long summer breaks from school.
“We are also working with the Putnam County Library to purchase other titles for future Kids Days, such as “The Queen Who Banished Bugs,” a tale about bees, butterflies, ants, and other pollinators.”
In addition to Belly Bucks, a free book, and a free activity sponsored by So-Kai, children who are early to the Farmers Market will receive a free to-go meal.
“To-go meals will be prepared for the first 50 kiddos to enjoy on site and/or to take home,” Dumrongkietiman explains. “Children are welcome to bring a blanket and eat picnic style at the market but the meals will be packaged to go.”
As with the entire Farm to Belly endeavor, the to-go meals are a true collaboration.
“Various Farmers Market vendors and a few local restaurants, such as Putnam Provisions and Drip Coffee, will rotate to provide the meals,” Dumrongkietiman says. “We will use grant funding to purchase the items they use. Putnam County Girl Scout Troop 10032 has even volunteered to place fun stickers on the food bags and boxes.”
Boggess has enjoyed seeing the to-go meal concept come together.
“It has been exciting to put a farm box together for the meal aspect,” she notes. “We have coordinated with Rob Vannater from Drip Coffee, who is excited about the Farm to Table aspect of the project — gathering vegetables, fruit, eggs, jams and jellies, maple syrup and honey from market vendors in order to make the meals.”
Alisha Dumrongkietiman marvels at how much the Save the Children grant will accomplish this summer in terms of increasing the possibility of food security for some Putnam County children.
“Through the grant, we will be able to provide a complete meal to 50 kids per Kids Day,” she says. “That is 200 total by the end of summer, on top of the almost 400 kiddos total who will be receiving food through their Belly Buck purchases.”
Connie Boggess couldn’t be happier about that.
“This is a great way for us all to serve the community,” she says.
The Putnam County Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with its summer session and Farm to Belly concluding on Aug. 27. For more information about Farm to Belly, email Alisha Dumrongkietiman at So-Kai@outlook.com.