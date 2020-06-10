HURRICANE — Local is better.
To Connie Boggess and to others who shop locally at the Putnam Farmers Market every Saturday morning, that is their creed.
“Support your neighbors’ growing businesses. Shop where everyone knows you. Local is just better,” Boggess declares.
Boggess, a Master Gardener from Milton, is not just a consumer of local goods. She also owns her own small business and sells her wares at the Putnam Farmers Market every weekend.
“I own Good Horse Scents. I make natural and nourishing soap, lotion, and bath tea, using only naturally derived ingredients. I source them locally when possible and grow them as well,” Boggess explains.
Not only does Boggess shop and sell at Putnam Farmers Market, but she also serves on the board and hosts weekly Facebook Live events on site.
“Starting in 2019, I went around to all of the vendors at the market and interviewed them on Facebook Live about their farming practices and how they prepare their goods for sale at the market. It is super important that people know where their market vendors are from and what those vendors experience.”
Boggess is a true believer that local is better.
So is Scott Depot resident Dina Foster, president of the Putnam Farmers Market for the past three years.
“Since we provide single-source, fresh, local products, Putnam County residents are assured that they have the healthiest products at their disposal,” Foster states. “It is important to our community members to know that our farmers grow or raise what they are selling and that they can answer questions.”
A group of local farmers launched the Putnam Farmers Market in 2009.
“Their motivation was to provide an outlet for local farmers and artisans to sell their goods and to provide Putnam County with reliable, fresh food,” Foster explains. “There is no need to travel to Huntington or Charleston to get fresh produce.”
In 2020, the motivation is the same. Foster, Boggess, and others seek to promote a sustainable local food system and encourage a healthy community while supporting local farmers and artisans.
Accordingly, every Saturday from May through October, local vendors from within a 100-mile radius converge upon Valley Park to share their goods with the Putnam community.
And the offerings are varied and numerous. Locally raised meat. Farm-fresh eggs. Fresh flowers, local honey, home-baked goods. Jams and jellies. Hand-crafted jewelry and all-natural cosmetics. In-season produce. The list goes on.
And all of the goods sold at the market are subject to rules and regulations that have been established by the board and its president.
Foster, herself a vendor of Ricardina Jewelry Designs and therefore subject to market rules, too, explains: “The food vendors have the responsibility to have all the required certificates from the Health Department and the Department of Agriculture. They must follow all the labeling rules for baked goods and be presentable and courteous to customers.”
She adds, “All vendors, including me, have the responsibility to be presentable, helpful, and polite to our customers.”
Ensuring that all rules and regulations of the market are enforced is the market manager, an individual hired for the season to oversee the market and to keep track of sales and number of visitors each week.
That number certainly fluctuates weekly, but Foster is grateful for the consistent support that the community has provided overall.
“The response to the market has been amazing and we are thankful to our customers for their continued support. We are also thankful for Putnam Parks and Recreation’s willingness to provide a home for the Market.”
That “home” is located next to the pond off the second entrance to Valley Park.
Because of COVID-19, the vendors are a little farther apart this year and other measures have been taken to ensure community safety, as well.
“A hand-washing station has been installed and hand sanitizer is available for visitors,” Foster points out. “All vendors are wearing masks, and only one person/family is allowed in each tent at a time. Vendors practice social distancing and wear gloves or sanitize their hands after each customer. Also, tables are left bare so they can be cleaned.”
She continues, “We also provide a walk-through with an entrance and exit, thus helping with social distancing.”
Despite any negative impact that the pandemic has caused, such as vendors from last year not returning this year, Foster remains future-focused.
“We want the Putnam Farmers Market to be a Saturday morning tradition for families in our community. I envision having a permanent shelter at the location we are in now. Money is certainly a major factor with that, but we are always looking for ways to fund that project. Meanwhile, we continue to create events that will serve the community and provide awareness and education.”
Successful events in the past included Kids Day one Saturday every month in which kids were introduced to fresh foods and encouraged to make crafts. The market has also sponsored contests, hosted Halloween events, and featured live music. Although these events are suspended for now, Boggess has appreciated just being able to be open to the public this season.
“We have done well at the Putnam Farmers Market to continue to fill a need in the community while practicing social distancing. Meanwhile, it is just a delight to see returning customers each year, to see friends and families learning about the wonderful products they can get at the market.”
The goods and products for sale vary throughout the season, and vendors are welcome to apply at any time.
“We are always trying to increase the variety and quantity of products and to do so while keeping the market’s integrity,” Foster notes.
Food and artisan vendors who raise, make, or grow their own products complete applications online at www.pfmwv.com. Once their application is approved, vendors simply follow the rules of the market while selling their products. For example, all vendors must display appropriate signs to identify their businesses.
“Guest memberships are also available,” Foster offers, “for vendors who want a trial run or for vendors with a single, short-seasoned crop like blueberries.”
She adds, “I am thankful to be involved with the Putnam Farmers Market, which provides the freshest and most unique products around.”
Boggess couldn’t agree more.
“Saturday mornings are fabulous at the market. You can buy your meat, fresh-baked goods, maple syrup, herbs, and produce all in the same place. You can buy masks for your family, choose a necklace for your mom, and pick out metal art for your home. All locally. Right in Hurricane at Valley Park.”
The Putnam Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October. Lists of vendors for pre-orders, as well as other updated information, can be found on the Facebook page. The website, www.pfmwv.com also contains vendor applications and rules and regulations.