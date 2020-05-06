HURRICANE — The Putnam Farmers Market opened on Saturday, bringing lots of folks out to enjoy the sunny day and peruse local produce, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
The market is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday, May through October, in front of Valley Park.
New measures being implemented at the market this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic include a one-way traffic flow; drive-through pickup options; allowing only one customer/family per tent at a time; markers to help with safe social distancing; and hand-washing and sanitizing stations.
In addition, the market has for sale $5, reusable, washable shopping bags. Using these bags, customers can simply hold open the bag while the vendor drops in their purchases. Customers are asked to only touch products they plan to purchase. Customers may also bring their own bags.
The park restrooms are not open at this time. Learn more about the new procedures by visiting the Putnam Farmers Market Facebook page, or its website at https://www.pfmwv.com/.
The Putnam Farmers Market was established in 2009. All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You’ll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, local honey, fresh flowers, berries and more. However, some products might be limited or absent as a result of safety measures. Currently, the market is only hosting vendors who are selling vegetables and fruits, pre-packaged food items and value-added. This is to limit customer browsing.