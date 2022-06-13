Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
West Virginia State University has mined the Tri-State well for talent. Six former local standouts played for the Yellow Jackets last season. Coal Grove, Ohio’s Kasey Murphy was the best, earning first-team All-Mountain East Conference and second-team All-Atlantic Region honors. Murphy led State in batting average (.355), on-base plus slugging (1.074), runs (34), home runs (8), runs batted in (27), total bases (81), slugging percentage (.653) and on-base percentage (.421) in the 2022 season. As a pitcher, the senior righthander led her team in earned run average (4.10), wins (10), complete games (9), shutouts (2), innings pitched (107.2) and strikeouts (89).
Abby Loyd, Winfield H.S. A junior infielder, Loyd had five runs batted in and batted .118. She stole one base and walked six times.
Emily Moore, Winfield H.S. Moore hit three home runs, drove in 18 runs and batted .265 with three doubles and one triple. As a pitcher, she went 2-0 with an 8.35 ERA, striking out 11 and walking nine while allowing 33 hits in 18 innings.
Paige Scruggs, Hurricane H.S. A transfer from Morehead State, Scruggs was named second-team All-MEC for the third time. She led State in at bats (138), hits (47) and stolen bases (17). She was ranked second behind Murphy in batting average (.341), home runs (3), runs batted in (26) and total bases (67). Scruggs slugged .653 and went errorless in 44 chances in the outfield.
Hannah Wilson, Raceland H.S. A freshman, Wilson stole 19 bases in 20 tries. She batted .275 and knocked in five runs. She had three hits and three stolen bases in a game vs. Fairmont State. Wilson posted a .930 fielding percentage and recorded five assists from the outfield.
Addi Dillow, Coal Grove H.S. A freshman, Dillow started 11 of 29 games and and drove in 10 runs while batting .250. She reached base at a .325 clip and stole two bases in as many attempts.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
