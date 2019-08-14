The Putnam Herald
CHARLESTON - Five women - including one from Putnam County - were chosen as 2019 West Virginia Women in Agriculture for their lifetime of work in the industry. The inductees were honored by Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt during a reception at the State Fair of West Virginia on Aug. 11.
From raising cattle and poultry to running a greenhouse and mentoring students in 4-H and FFA, these women are outstanding in their fields.
"Women now make up 38 percent of our state's farmers," Leonhardt said in a news release. "As more women consider agricultural careers, a lot of thanks is due to those who paved the way. These five women have had a tremendous impact on our state's agricultural sector, as well as helped inspire the next generation of farmers."
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) began honoring Women in Agriculture in 2010. Since then, 51 women, including this year's honorees, have been recognized for their significant contributions to the agriculture industry.
The honorees were:
Penny Gritt Goff -
Putnam County
Gritt's Midway Greenhouse (GMG) was established in 1944 by founder Tony Gritt Jr., who peddled his fresh produce in Charleston. Three generations of Gritts have since contributed to expanding the enterprise including Penny Gritt Goff. She learned from both her grandfather and father about the greenhouse business and further enhanced her training by studying ornamental horticulture at The Ohio State University (Bachelor of Science,1983). Goff is now the owner and General Manager of Gritt's Midway Greenhouse. She helped spearhead the production of hydroponic tomatoes, lettuce and herbs under 1.5 acres of greenhouses. She and her husband, Matt Goff, currently manage six acres of production greenhouses, with 2 acres of outdoor growing space. They employ approximately 40 people.
As the General Manager of GMG, Goff oversees and coordinates all activities, including scheduling and buying. She sells her produce within a 150-mile radius to Kroger stores, independent grocery stores, produce vendors and through the company's own retail outlet. She also works with a local distributor that sells to restaurants and hospitals. During the last five years, GMG has sold over $340,000 worth of produce through the Child Nutrition Office of the Putnam County School System.
Goff is a member of The West Virginia Greenhouse and Landscape Assoc., LLC and is a new member of the RCBI Agriculture Innovation Leadership Council. Each spring and fall, Penny
provides starter plants for school gardens and donates seeds for the students to plant.
Betty Bosley Hardy County
Elizabeth "Betty" Bosley spent her childhood on Buena Vista Farm. The Farm itself was constructed in the 1800's and boasted West Virginia's largest barn. In her early years, Betty was a true farm girl helping on the family farm. "Corn, cattle and kids" was the farm's logo. She participated in 4-H showing cattle and taking agriculture/home economics projects. After attending college, she raised two daughters while teaching for over 40 years in the Hardy County School system.
In 1980, Betty and husband started their own farm. It grew into a poultry production business, with two large poultry houses. They have won "WV Pullet Producers of the Year." Now owning over 50-plus acres, they are raising purebred Registered Simmental and Simental/Angus cross cattle. Betty has a keen eye for beautiful, high producing stock.
Betty has not only grown her own family farm into a purebred cattle and poultry production business, she continues to show others how to learn from the bottom up and the ins and outs of running a farm. She is passionate in her love of agriculture. She and her husband live in Hardy County and are the proud grandparents of four.
Lois Carr Pendleton County
Lois Kisamore Carr is a third-generation farmer in Pendleton County. Her grandparents purchased the farm in 1906, and it has remained in the family. Lois began farming with her dad in the late 60's and continued after she married. When her parents passed away, Lois and her husband, Roy Carr, were able to purchase the family farm. It consists of 180 acres and an additional 310 acres of pasture land, rented for cattle and sheep to graze.
The Carr operation consists of 80 head of Angus and crossbred cow and calf pairs, 125 head of ewes and lambs, hogs, goats and chickens. They have installed conservation practices including pasture divisions and access control fencing, prescribed grazing, pasture and hay planting, critical area planting, forage harvest management and streambank protection.
Lois and Roy are the parents of two. Douglass and his family live on the farm and help with the operation. Mark passed away at the age of eight from leukemia. The family avoids pesticides and chemicals due to cancer causing elements.
A highlight for Lois has been the opportunity to mentor young people through the local
4-H and FFA agriculture programs. Lois received the highest FFA Award, Honorary Chapter Degree in 2016, for her work with the FFA chapter at Petersburg High School. She has hosted the WV Land judging contest and 4-H livestock Judging events on the farm. She is very dedicated to conservations and improving the land for generations to come.
Carol Taylor Grant County
Carol Taylor did not come from a farming background but married a farmer at the age of 22. She learned the ins and outs of a working farm while working closely with her family. Cottage Hill Farm is home to a registered Polled Hereford operation nestled in the Potomac Valley of Petersburg. The farm runs approximately 200 head of Hereford cows on 1,000 acres. The farm is family owned and operated by Carole and her husband along with their three sons and their families. Carol treks the hills of the operation daily checking for new babies during calving season. Her role is making sure everyone has what they need to carry out their part in the operation.
Along with caring for the livestock Carole has taken a particular interest in advertising and promoting the operation. She handles the bookkeeping and records and runs totals of calves at the sales. The farm now works with embryo transfer programs in conjunction with their sons' operation, Triangle T Farm.
In addition to the cattle, Carole became a full partner with her husband W.C. when contract poultry began on the farm in 1992. The Taylors have received numerous awards for poultry including the 2001 Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Environmental Excellence, 2005 WV Poultry Association Environmental Award, 2007 National Poultry and Egg Association Eastern District Award Winner and 1995 Broiler Producer of the year.
Carol worked 27 years serving as a cook in the Grant County School system and embedded herself in the community serving as a 4-H leader.
JoAnn Watterson (deceased) - Mason County
JoAnn Watterson was a true pioneer for women in agriculture and helped pave the way for other young women to become established in agriculture related industries. She was heavily involved in the local Holstein-Friesian Association, the Dairy Herd Improvement Association and the Mason County Fair.
In 1960, JoAnn's father died leaving her and her mother the nearly 2,000 acre Kanawha River Valley farm. JoAnn was 18 years old at the time and by the next year, she started managing the operation. She milked the cows, raised and fed the calves, raised and harvested the crops, managed the financial affairs and did all the rest of the farm chores along with the hired farm workers. JoAnn managed the farm by herself until she was married in 1965 to her husband Bob Watterson. In 1973 they went from mixed grade operation to a completely registered Holstein-Friesian operation.
Classification of their cattle always resulted in being listed in the top three in the state. Even while managing the farm she maintained a home, was president of the Farm Women's Homemaker club and mentored young people. In 1977, the farm was sold. After the sale of the farm, she attended Marshall University in Food Service Management.
Joann received various ribbons, trophies and awards at the local fair for showing dairy cattle. Then in later years her culinary abilities earned her many awards and job offers from some of the best chefs in the area, even a job offer from the Greenbrier.
JoAnn passed away on July 19, 2018, but she left a legacy for other young women to follow.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture protects plant, animal and human health through a variety of scientific, regulatory and consumer protection programs. The Commissioner of Agriculture is one of six statewide elected officials who sits on the Board of Public Works.