WINFIELD, W.Va. — A lawsuit filed in Putnam County Circuit Court on Wednesday asks a judge to order Putnam County Schools to reopen their doors and allow athletic programs to continue.
The lawsuit was filed by attorney David A. Sims on behalf of Connor Robertson, the parent of two elementary-age children, against the Putnam County Board of Education.
It seeks a preliminary injunction forcing the BOE and other private schools to stop following parts of the West Virginia Schools Re-Entry Metrics and Protocols program that are deemed unconstitutional, most notably its school re-entry map, which Sims argues violates students’ rights to an equal, thorough and efficient system of free schools.
The COVID-19 color map was created last month to determine instructional options for each county and the level of athletic and extracurricular activities that would be permitted. Green has the fewest restrictions, followed by yellow, gold, orange and red, with the most. The color determination is made each Saturday evening.
Putnam County is one of several counties that has not been able to hold in-person classes yet this year because of the map designations. While it opened this week as an orange county, it turned gold after Justice added the new color designation earlier this week. However, while it had been at just 14.17 cases per 100,000 residents Saturday, it currently has a rolling average of 21.76 new positive cases as of Wednesday, teetering on the red color.
Sims argues previous West Virginia Supreme Court rulings have determined West Virginia children are entitled not just to an education, but other perks such as classroom instruction, field trips, sports and more. To deprive students of those is a violation of their constitutional rights, he said.
“Putnam County schools have been in ‘orange’ for the first two weeks of school, yet the number of COVID-19 cases is not slowing here, which is direct evidence that the WV Metrics Map is an absolute failure,” Sims wrote.
Before the school year, Putnam County parents were required to decide if their children would attend public school in person or receive an iPad to attend school virtually.
Robertson states the school failed to consider the pandemic could prevent the school system from returning to in-person classes, which has deprived students who opted for in-person education of constitutional rights.
“My children are not receiving an education under the current and ever-changing system — I feel it is my responsibility to protect them,” Robertson said. “I respect those who disagree, but I just want to ensure I am doing everything I can for them.”
Robertson’s two children are among those who were slated to participate in in-person classes, but Sims wrote Robertson did not understand the consequences the decision might have when the schools were closed after the county went orange on the map.
Sims said while virtual students continue to receive education instruction as planned, in-person students are suffering with the schools closed. The lawsuit states Robertson’s children received about 20 minutes of online access to a teacher the first week of school, while virtual students received “a great deal” more.
Sims wrote the map discriminates against Putnam County children by favoring other counties in the state by providing differing levels of public education based on population and access to COVID-19 testing. The map is limited in that it only calculates the infection rate per 100,000 residents. The absolute number system does not take into account the overall percentage of positive cases compared to not positive, new case growth, hospitalizations or more things that could create a more accurate depiction of how the virus is affecting the county.
Sims said the system represented by the map discriminates against more heavily populated counties like Putnam.
“The higher populated counties obviously have more people to be exposed and to be infected, but also have more restaurants, more bars, more churches, more nursing homes, more stores, more jails, more hospitals, more urgent care, and necessarily provides more opportunities for its residents to be infected,” the lawsuit said.
No data have been provided to prove how the closure of public schools slows the rate of transmission compared to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations of social distancing.
The lawsuit says that in a perfect world students would quarantine while their schools were shuttered, the map instead encourages students to travel or go to businesses where they could become infected, or even join travel sports leagues where they can play. It argues, if anything, the map discourages testing because “children who are wishing to go back to school and play sports are not going to go and get tested for fear their schools may get shut down or sporting events canceled” if they have a positive test result.
It also states the new gold map category released earlier this week does not solve the problem.
A jury trial is requested.
The lawsuit is at least the second filed on similar grounds. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported last week a Kanawha County parent had filed a lawsuit seeking the reopening of those schools.