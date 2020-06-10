The Putnam County Library has resumed in-person services.
Patrons may again enter the library to access materials and services, according to a news release from Library Executive Director Megan Tarbett. New guidelines have been implemented based on guidance from the Putnam County Health Department, Gov. Jim Justice’s West Virginia Strong — The Comeback Plan, and recommendations from the CDC.
The library has been offering digital services such as access to Libby and Hoopla long before the COVID-19 shutdown and will continue to provide access and grow those collections. Putnam Library at Home services will continue to be an option for library patrons. All programming will be offered in a virtual or socially distant format for the foreseeable future. Contactless Pick-Up has been introduced as an option to obtain materials from the Library and will continue to be offered and we encourage you to utilize this service.
Tarbett shared this list of guidelines for In-Library Service at the Putnam County Library:
- The Main Library will be limited to 20 patrons at one time in the building. The Branch Libraries will be limited to 5 patrons at one time. The maximum number of patrons allowed in the library at a time is based on local and state social distancing recommendations and may fluctuate; currently, those recommendations say two people per 1,000 square feet, or 25 maximum.
- All patrons will be required to wear a mask or face covering to be allowed access to the library. The library will provide a face covering if patron does not have one. Staff are required to wear a mask or face covering as well.
- Social distance guidelines of 6 feet will be observed by patrons and staff. Floors will be marked to indicate the required spacing.
- All locations will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend and evening hours will resume as need and staff permit.
- Patrons may still, and are encouraged to, request contactless material pickup.
- Patrons are encouraged to bring their own devices to access the library’s wifi.
- Patrons may use public-access computers on an as-needed and time-limited basis. The time limit will be one hour per day. Computers will have barriers in between and will be assigned to patrons by a staff member to ensure that social distance is maintained in the computer area. Additional safety and cleaning procedures will be implemented and the time given in between patrons to see those tasks carried out.
- Patrons utilizing public-access computers will be required to provide their own headphones.
- Materials being returned to the library must be returned to the book drop or designated receptacle just inside the library entrance.
- Returned library materials will continue to be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours.
- Library furniture will remain positioned at a 6-feet minimum to comply with social distancing guidelines and may be limited.
- Patron access to the stacks may be limited. Patrons will be encouraged to place browsed items that they do not wish to check out on a cart so that they can be quarantined with returned items.
- Patrons may request documents to be printed for contactless pick-up in the foyer or designated space in the front of the library.
- Patrons needing fax or notary service are encouraged to call ahead and make an appointment.
- Staff will clean high traffic areas regularly. Cleaning schedule will be posted and initialed by staff as tasks are completed.
Good hand hygiene will be encouraged. Hand sanitizer will be provided for patrons and staff. All patrons and staff are encouraged to wash their hands for 20 seconds regularly and to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.