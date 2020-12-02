TEAYS VALLEY — Storytime is now just a phone call away, according to a news release from Library Director Megan H. Tarbett.
Putnam County Library is now offering a new Dial-a-Story service. Call 800-576-9890 toll-free anytime to hear a story from your local librarians. Stories and readers will change frequently, so be sure to call back often. No internet is required.
Just call 800-576-9890 and choose from the prompts to hear the librarians read you a story anytime.
(Main Library- Teays Valley; Branches in Buffalo, Eleanor, Hurricane, and Poca.)
For more details, follow the Putnam County Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; visit the library online at Putnam.lib.wv.us.; or call the Main Library at 304-757-7307, or any of the branch libraries of Putnam County: Buffalo 304-937-3538; Eleanor: 304-586-4295; Hurricane: 304-562-6711; Poca: 304-755-3241.