Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Introducing Dial-a-Story.jpg
Graphic courtesy of Putnam County Library

TEAYS VALLEY — Storytime is now just a phone call away, according to a news release from Library Director Megan H. Tarbett.

Putnam County Library is now offering a new Dial-a-Story service. Call 800-576-9890 toll-free anytime to hear a story from your local librarians. Stories and readers will change frequently, so be sure to call back often. No internet is required.

Just call 800-576-9890 and choose from the prompts to hear the librarians read you a story anytime.

(Main Library- Teays Valley; Branches in Buffalo, Eleanor, Hurricane, and Poca.)

For more details, follow the Putnam County Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; visit the library online at Putnam.lib.wv.us.; or call the Main Library at 304-757-7307, or any of the branch libraries of Putnam County: Buffalo 304-937-3538; Eleanor: 304-586-4295; Hurricane: 304-562-6711; Poca: 304-755-3241.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.