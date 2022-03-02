TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam Library has completely revamped its Story Time line-up and welcomed the public back for in-library Story Times on Monday.
According to a news release, the Main Library will host Story Times on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. Tuesdays bring Story Times to the Eleanor and Poca branch libraries at 10 a.m. Thursdays at 10 a.m. will be at the Buffalo and Hurricane branches.
Virtual Story Time will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturdays via Facebook.
“That’s five days with SEVEN opportunities for Story Times!” the news release noted.
Story Times at the Main Library (M/W/Th) will all be the same books and theme, so you can choose the day that works best for you.
Putnam Library also offers book clubs and has expanded that schedule as well.
Established Book Club meeting times
Classics Book Club (Main): 1st Tuesday of the Month (time currently fluctuates)
Buffalo Book Club: 1st Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hurricane Book Club: 1st Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
New book club meeting times
Book Club at Main: 2nd Tuesday of the Month 5:30 p.m.
Eleanor Book Club: 2nd Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Un-Book Club (Virtual): Last Tuesday of the Month 6 p.m.
March meeting dates and selections
March 3: Buffalo (“The Other Passenger” by Louise Candlish)
March 3: Hurricane (“The Unquiet Grave” by Sharyn McCrumb)
March 8: Classics Book Club (off-cycle and time; virtual) (“The Black Stallion” by Walter Farley)
March 8: Main (“Passing” by Nella Larsen)
March 10: Eleanor (“Passing” by Nella Larsen)
March 29: Un-Book Club (no selection)
For more details, follow the Putnam County Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Also, visit online Putnam.lib.wv.us. or call the Main Library at 304-757-7307, or any of the branch libraries of Putnam County: Buffalo 304-937-3538; Eleanor: 304-586-4295; Hurricane: 304-562-6711; Poca: 304-755-3241.
