TEAYS VALLEY — This January and February, Putnam Library is offering a series of seminars and workshops specifically for seniors and their caretakers, thanks to a partnership with WV It Takes a Village.
All sessions will take place at the Main Library in Teays Valley.
- Aging Safely In Place: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 — discusses how to know whether your home is the right choice for you as you age, and how to make it function safely as you get older
- Faith In Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 — information from this volunteer group in which neighbors provide assistance to seniors
- Estate Planning: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 — make sure you’ve got everything prepared for your loved ones after you’re gone
- Seeing Through the Eyes of Dementia: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 — interactive program showing how dementia affects every part of a person’s life, and how to help those suffering
- Social Security Strategies: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 — getting the most out of Social Security doesn’t have to be a mystery
- What to Do With Grandma’s Yellow Plate? 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 — heirlooms are only valuable if they are cared for properly and are given to the right person
- Taking the Madness Out of Medicare: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 — making sense of the constantly changing information about Medicare
For more details, follow the Putnam County Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Also visit us online Putnam.lib.wv.us. or call the Main Library at 304-757-7307, or any of the branch libraries of Putnam County: Buffalo 304-937-3538; Eleanor: 304-586-4295; Hurricane: 304-562-6711; Poca: 304-755-3241. Megan H. Tarbett, MLIS Director, Putnam County Library, can be emailed at Megan.tarbett@putnam.lib.wv.us.