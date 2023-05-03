TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books acquired in March. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events and different ways to borrow, visit https://putnam.lib.wv.us/
New Fiction April
Adler-Olsen, Jussi: “The Shadow Murders”
Atwood, Margaret: “Old Babes in the Wood”
Baldacci, David: “Simply”
Berry, Steve: “The Last Kingdom”
Carter, A.F.: “The Hostage”
Christie, Annette: “For Twice in My Life”
Clark, Mary Higgins: “Where are the Children Now?”
Clipston, Amy: “Something Old, Something New”
Crownover, James: “Buffalo Soldier Odyssey”
Delany, Vicki: “The Game is a Footnote”
Denton, Lauren: “A Place to Land”
Eason, Lynette: “Critical Threat”
Finger, Bobby: “The Old Place”
Fuller, Kathleen: “The Courtship Plan”
Graham, Heather: “Shadow of Death”
Gray, Shelley Shepard: “Once Upon a Buggy”
Griffiths, Elly: “Bleeding Heart Yard”
Hamilton, Laurell K.: “Smolder”
Heisey, Monica: “Really Good, Actually”
Hillier, Jennifer: “Things We Do in the Dark”
Hoover, Colleen: “Never Never”
Horowitz, Anthony: “The Twist of a Knife”
Karp, Marshall: “NYPD Red 7”
Kells, Claire: “An Unforgiving Place”
Kuang, R.F.: “Babel”
Landay, William: “All That Is Mine I Carry with Me”
Lourey, Jess: “The Quarry Girls”
Ma, Ling: “Bliss Montage”
Mackintosh, Clare: “The Last Party”
Marrs, John: “Keep It in the Family”
Martin, Kat: “One Last Chance”
McFadden, Freida: “The Housemaid”
Napolitano, Ann: “Hello Beautiful”
Oates, Joyce Carol: “48 Clues into the Disappearance of My Sister”
Perry, Anne: “The Fourth Enemy”
Peterson, Tracie: “Remember Me”
Robotham, Michael: “Lying Beside You”
Sandford, John: “Dark Angel”’
Saunders, George: “Liberation Day”
Shapiro, Dani: “Signal Fires”
Sittenfeld, Curtis: “Romantic Comedy”
Snelling, Lauraine: “Fields of Bounty”
Stabenow, Dana: “Not the Ones Dead”
Turow, Scott: “Suspect”
White, Loreth: “The Maid’s Diary”
Winspear, Jacqueline: “The White Lady”
Woodsmall, Cindy: “Yesterday’s Gone”
New nonfiction April
Anderson, Pamela: “Love, Pamela”
Bella, Timothy: “Barkley”
DeSantis, Ron: “The Courage to Be Free”
Doyne, Maggie: “Between the Mountains and the Sky”
Duke, Annie: “Quit”
Dunlap, Tori: “Financial Feminist”
Hasan, Mehdi: “Win Every Argument”
Hays, Carolyn: “A Girlhood”
Humes, Edward: “The Forever Witness”
Inboden, William: “The Peacemaker”
Lamp’l, Joe: “Vegetable Gardening Book”
Macchio, Ralph: “Waxing On”
Meyer, Joyce: “Loving People Who are Hard to Love”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.